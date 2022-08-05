National Champions Announce 2022-23 Schedule – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky. The University of Kentucky rifle team winners of three of the last four NCAA National Championships have announced the regular season and postseason schedule for 2022-23, featuring six home games for Big Blue Nation in the UK Rifle Range. This is an exciting time of year as we announce our schedule, get our athletes back on campus and officially kick off the 2022-23 season, said British head coach Harry Mullins. This year’s schedule will be very challenging for our squad, but it will also prepare them for the postseason, which is important. We look forward to our home games and get to shoot for our fans. The Wildcats kick off the season on October 8 in Akron before returning to Lexington the following weekend for their home opener vs. NC State on Oct. 15. After a weekend off, the UK will host Navy and North Georgia on October 29 before traveling to West Virginia to compete against WVU, TCU and Alaska on November 5-6. UK will host the Kentucky Long Rifle Match with Murray State and Morehead State on November 12. The fall schedule ends Nov. 19 in Ole Miss and Nov. 20 in Memphis. The winter schedule begins in Fairbanks, Alaska for the Wildcats against Alaska Fairbanks on January 14 and Georgia Southern on January 15. The following weekend, the UK heads to Murray State to take part in the Withrow Invitational. The winter regular season slate ends with UK hosting games against Army and North Georgia on January 28 and West Virginia on February 11. The Wildcats will host an NCAA qualifier on February 18 to begin the post-season competition. The Great America Rifle Conference Championships will be held February 25-26 in Morgantown, West Virginia. The NCAA Championships are scheduled for March 10-11 in Akron, Ohio. Kentucky is literally coming out of the 2021-22 season. The 2022 crown for Kentucky marked back-to-back national championships for the program after they also took first place in 2021. The 2022 title was Kentucky’s fourth national championship in 2011 program history, 2018, 2021 and 2022 all of which fell under Mullins. UK has won three of the last four titles and was the undefeated favorite in 2020 when the championships were canceled due to COVID-19. The UK’s four national titles are the largest in NCAA history. Kentucky is the first program to win back-to-back national titles since West Virginia won five in a row from 2013-2017. The 2022 title came as the UK scored a team score of 4,739, which was the best team score at the NCAA championships in the 60-shot era. The previous best was UKs 4731 who scored it to win the title in 2021. UK will return a majority of its roster for 2021-22, including gold medalist and national champion Will Shaner. UK also returns All-American Richard Clark, along with lineup regulars Jaden Thompson, Mitchell Nelson and Allison Buesseler. Mason Hamilton and Emmie Sellers also return, along with two other freshmen last year, Kayla Kalenza and Tori Koelen. The Wildcats add three stars to this year’s team in Norwegian star Martin Voss, Italian star Sofia Ceccarello and American star Anthony Hotko. For more information on the Kentucky rifle team, visit UKathletics.com or follow UKRifle on Twitter, Instagram and facebook.

