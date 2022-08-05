Adrenaline rush: how street cricket has evolved in Qatar | Cricket

Doha, Qatar It was a Friday afternoon on the grounds of Al-Thumama, just outside Qatar’s capital, Doha.

About two hours before sunset, the heat was bearable. The ground is covered with sand and sharp rocks. Windy conditions, coupled with heat and humidity, made standing difficult, let alone playing cricket.

Every weekend, some 20,000 South Asian men working in Qatar leave their air-conditioned rooms in search of happiness that lasts about five hours.

Due to the circumstances on that particular day, the crowd was one-fifth of what would normally be seen and only four of the more than 20 cricket pitches were occupied. On one of these, an exhibition game between members of Hitters Club, the largest in Qatars tennis ball cricket, took place.

dr. Saju Thomas, an emergency physician at Hamad Medical Corporation, was one of them. In 2011, he watched a cricket match take place at a site near the hospital where he worked.

He was among the players next weekend.

Over the years, Qatar’s street cricket has evolved, with organized competitions, uniforms, stat tracking and prize money.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, millions of Qatari riyals were spent each season.

In April 2018, Hanan Premier League Season 3 spent a total of 125,000 riyals ($34,000) in prize money, with former Indian national player Yusuf Pathan also attending a match.

According to MK Riyaj, who was instrumental in formalizing the game in the country, Qatar has about 2,000 cricket clubs.

SensorTower, a mobile app market insights company, told Al Jazeera that CricClubs, an app that stores game statistics, has been downloaded more than 21,000 times in Qatar and the company’s figures also indicate Qatar has more players compared to the UAE and Oman, where the game seemingly enjoys more protection.

The relaxed street cricket, played in courts and parking lots next to the bare fields, has also brought in many international players.

Rizlan Iqbar, 36, is the vice captain of the Qatar national team. He played in the streets of Qatar before making his international debut.

I encourage it [street cricket] because it teaches batters to score on every ball through unorthodox shots required in modern cricket. It trains bowlers to be accurate, bowl yorkers, slower balls, including slow bouncers, Iqbal, a Sri Lankan national, told Al Jazeera.

Yousuf Ali, 57, landed in Qatar in 1981, two years before Kapil Devs India won the 1983 World Cup, he said.

He had never played cricket in Kerala, as he came from a football crazy village.

On Friday, I followed my neighbors from Mumbai in the Msheireb area to the ground and helped them by getting balls off the border, Ali told Al Jazeera.

Ali would tell you how he used the well-lit environment of Umm Ghuwailinamosques for nighttime matches, how passionately he devoured Viv Richards, Joel Gardner and Richie Richardson trivia in his neighbors Sportsweek collection, and how his 1988-90 vacation became his passion. continued to fuel by a Sunil Gavaskar show Greatest One Days on India’s national television.

It was the time of cricket balls. Then a Pakistani friend introduced us to taped tennis balls.

Tennis balls wrapped in the electrical tape are a common sight on the streets of Pakistan. It contributes to zips and bounce, and torn tape helps with rocking.

After more than three decades of running and organizing teams, Ali founded his own group Spartans Eleven in 2014.

Every week he financed the travel and food bill for the players.

It’s a secret I keep even from my wife, he said when asked about the funds.

Back at the Al-Thumama site, the wind has increased and the heat shows no signs of abating. So what brings these players in the middle to brave Qatar’s weather?

Those four to five hours are incredible, said Althaf Ibrahimkutty, a civil engineer.

It’s an adrenaline rush, a break from a boring week and a time to catch up with friends.

For many, cricketer was their primary identity, whatever their profession. Some played for their country’s junior and provincial teams. Others aspire to be heroes to millions. Some just want a break from their weekly routine.

Vishnu Chandran, a 32-year-old engineer, visited cricketers in Qatar before leaving Dubai four years ago. Joji George, a Red Army industrial nurse, likens it to an addiction.

Kazim Mohammed, an Indian neurosurgeon, said his Doha Friends Eleven is the most brotherly club, with players from all over South Asia who are doctors and officials in health and police departments.

Umar Mushtaq, an anesthesiologist who played for Allama Iqbal Medical College in Lahore, is a fan of taped tennis balls because they can swing like a cricket ball through tears and wear. He is one of the organizers of the competition on the campus of the College of the North Atlantic Qatar, where about 50 doctors appear after their shift.

In 2015, Riyaj, then a 27-year-old interior design marketer, found cricket in Qatar worthless for lack of statistics.

Globally, teams are ranked like this, Riyaj said. He and his friends got about six teams to update their stats every Saturday in a WhatsApp group that later became an Excel sheet, followed by a monthly ranking.

Later, more than 80 teams joined that list.

That year we organized the first tennis ball competition in Qatar.

The development stole the innocence of cricket in Qatar. Playing for pure pleasure was gone. It became a competition.

Qatar’s development in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup also meant taking up open spaces for construction. A site where more than 100 players took to the action every Friday, it is now Doha’s largest metro station in the capital. Many playing doctors in Al-Sadd said they are missing their field in front of the hospital. It has now become a parking lot.

Hitters captain, Shefeek Thangal Kunju, organizes his team via WhatsApp.

Every Sunday, players respond to a roll call in the Hitters Official group with a raised hand emoji if they want to play the next weekend’s games.

Early respondents were allowed to play league games, with the rest being throttled for friendlies.

The new arrivals of migrant workers keep Qatari cricket from aging.

On the ground, drained, sweating and with sand in their hair, the players shake hands after their game and head for the border where their cars, with refreshments, are parked.

The discussions about water and juices aren’t just limited to how they’ve performed over the past five hours. They’re going to talk more about how to compete against their opponents next Friday.