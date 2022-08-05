Novak Djokovic withdraws from Montreal





21-time Major winner Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s Canada Masters in Montreal. The four-time winner of the Canada Open will not be chasing the fifth crown in Montreal after being banned from entering this country without a vaccine. Novak withdrew a day before the draw and is still training in Montenegro, hoping for a miracle and a chance to compete in the US Open. Djokovic is 23-5 this season, competing in two of the three Majors and winning trophies in Rome and Wimbledon. Novak had to skip the Australian Open after a horrific ten-day saga over his visa, and then things didn’t look good for him. The Serb suffered early losses in Dubai and Monte Carlo before losing the final at home in Belgrade to Andrey Rublev. Djokovic built up his form, losing an epic battle to Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid semi-final, before playing at a high level in Rome a week later. The Serb secured the title without losing a set, collecting his 38th Masters 1000 trophy and shoving two away from Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic misses the Canada Open in Montreal. Novak was ready for more at Roland Garros, played as defending champion in Paris and reached the quarterfinals without losing a set. Djokovic faced his biggest rival in a semi-final battle, suffering a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 defeat in four hours and 12 minutes. Nadal saved eight of the 12 break chances and turned 43% of the return points into seven breaks of 17 chances to forge the advantage. The Spaniard dictated the pace with 57 winners and 43 unforced errors, keeping the Serb at a 48-53 ratio. Djokovic recovered in the second set and built up a 5-2 lead in the fourth. The Serb wasted two set points on service at 5-3 and dropped the tiebreaker to push the Spaniard through. Novak threw it all at Wimbledon, securing the seventh All England Club title for his 21st Major crown. Djokovic trailed two sets to love against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals before making one of his memorable comebacks to stay on the title lane. The Serb defeated Cameron Norrie and Nick Kyrgios in four sets to defend the title and move one Wimbledon crown behind Roger Federer. Novak claimed his first title in Canada on his debut in 2007. He added more trophies to his tally in 2011 and 2012, and his last title came in 2016 over Kei Nishikori. Djokovic played only one more time in Canada after that, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals in 2018.

