Team Guyana started and finished Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on a high note, with victories and a piece of history made in the National Exhibition Center (NEC) table tennis arena.

Emanuel Archibald gave it all in the long jump final

A determined performance by Natalie Cummings in women’s singles and Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin in men’s doubles saw them reach the round of 16 of their respective divisions; somewhere the table tennis teams have never been to the Commonwealth Games before.

Team Guyana (Black) reaches for the shot against
defending Commonwealth Champions New Zealand

The day started with Shemar Britton and Chelsea Edghill teaming up for the Mixed Doubles, while Natalie Cummings and Christopher Franklin did the same.

Natalie Cummings is the only Guyanese table tennis player to advance to the singles quarterfinals

Both teams recorded victories in the Round of 64; Edghill and Britton beat the Solomon Islands 3-1 and Franklin and Cummings enjoy a 3-0 victory over Fiji.
However, in the Round of 32, the teams fell prey to Malaysia 3-1 and Canada 3-0.
Success in table tennis continued to flow into other divisions, with Natalie Cummings advancing to the Round of 16 in women’s singles. After surpassing her round of 64 group, Cummings defeated Mauritius’ Ruqayyah Kinoo in a grueling 7-match affair. Cummings won 4-3, the games went 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 6-11 and 12-10.
Cummings will now turn her attention to Wales Anna Hursey in today’s Round of 16.
Furthermore, Chelsea Edghill was not so lucky in the women’s singles, because he came up short against the Nigerian Offiong Edem. Edghill fought to force 6 games but ended up losing 4-2.
In women’s doubles, Edghill and Cummings defeated Fiji 3-1 to advance to the Round of 32. Later in the day, however, Britton and Franklin rode on the positive vibes of Cummings’ success to secure a spot in the Round of 16 of their team. own.
Facing Mauritius Baboolall Muhammad and Brian Chan Yook Fo, the Guyanese duo ran to a resounding 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6) victory to stay alive in the competition.

Athletics
Meanwhile, on the track at Alexander Stadium, Kenisha Phillips was the only Guyanese to advance to the semi-finals of the 200M. Phillips stopped the clock at 24.13s in Heat 4 for 5th, but advanced in time.
In the men’s, Arinze Chance raced to a finish of 22.22s in Heat 2, while Akeem Stewart crossed the line in 21.42s in Heat 1. In addition, Noelex Holder reached new heights this season with a run of 21.77s in heat 7. trio had not good enough times to advance to the semi-finals.
Severe disappointment came in the long jump pit, as Emanuel Archibald was unable to announce himself in the long jump final.
Archibald posted a best jump of 7.54M in the expected final, which was only good enough for 11th out of 12 entrants.
The event was won by Laquan Nairn with a jump of 8.08 meters.

Badminton
Another heavy loss to Guyana came in the Badminton arena, where Narayan Ramdhani bravely fought Australian Ying Xiang Lin. Ramdhani eventually lost the Men’s Singles match 2-0.

Squash
For squash, Ashley Khalil and Mary Fung-A-Fat couldn’t withstand the test of New Zealand defending champions Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy, losing 2-0 in the round of 32 for the Women’s Doubles.

