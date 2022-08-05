Georgia Football QB Stetson Bennett Changed His Look For Preseason Camp

When Georgia football players registered for preseason camp on Wednesday, they posed for photos like elementary school students by holding a sign. They wrote down their name, position coach, jersey number, friends names and years in the program.

Stetson Bennett scored 74 in the program for years. It may feel that way at times, but it’s actually his sixth college season and fifth in Georgia for the former walk-on who became a national championship quarterback last season.

The sign Bennett was holding that Georgia posted on social media didn’t cause as much buzz as the cropped, faded haircut Bennett wore in the photo instead of his curly locks.

Bennett’s new look came just in time for the preseason camp, where players shelter up to 12 nights at the Georgia Center hotel close to the practice fields and football facilities. The team largely practices day in and day out before classes begin on August 17.

I like to start with the right tackle, Warren McClendon said Thursday before the team held its first practice session. I like the buzz cut. It is different. I didn’t expect everyone to cut their hair, but when they came in I was like, I like it.’

Safety Christopher Smith said at least six players went for the shaved look. McClendon said he’d do just as well if he could get more of his fellow O-linemen on board, too.

Snapper Payne Walker called them the Buzzcut Boys, on his plate. He’s a. Just like Brett Seither’s tight ending.

The Buzzcut Boys, that’s crazy, Smith said. They were all in there cutting their hair together and everything. They have all been given a new look. I like it, dude. Especially Stetson, he has the fade going and everything I like.

Smith said he thought it would bring those players together.

I don’t know what it’s about, said Coach Kirby Smart when asked about Bennett’s look. There are more guys than Stetson who decided to buy it. And that goes back to that shutting in, shutting out, shutting up in the camp. You have no distraction. Cut out all the noise and all the social media stuff and really focus on being the best version of yourself. And there were several guys who, I think, decided to do that through their hair.

Smith joked that he is a member of the twist boys as he grabbed his dreadlocks.

Georgia has turned the page of the national championship won in January, but there are signs that are hard to avoid.

A new one on Thursday was the red Coke bottle placed in front of Smart for his press conference, a special national championship edition with an image of the UGA national championship logo on the side, confetti and Uga with a crown on his head.

The camp is about as far away from the championship parade as you can be.

It’s hot outside. Students are not back on campus yet.

It’s kind of when the mental and physical toughness starts to take place for your roster and your team, Smart aid. So there’s no way to really build for it except to do it. And that is the phase we are in.

Smith has learned to adapt.

Sleep, nutrition and hydration are very important, Smith said. It gets a little easier every year. It’s never easy, but it gets a little easier.

Nose Guard Zion Logue, in his fourth camp for the season, gets his own room at the Georgia Center. He said it is an advantage to be one of the older players now.

The guys who have been here for more than three years have put them in their own room, he said. The younger guys put them together so they can film, study and that sort of thing.

The days of long summer vacations for college soccer players are long gone.

Players have largely been back on campus since early June, training with teammates.

“I spoke to our guys last night about separating the summer or what you would call a mini camp or what you would call summer training and training camps,” said Smart. You need to step out of your thinking/routine a bit and refocus. I talked about some of the guys I’m currently talking to in the NFL and what they’re doing to move our brains from one stage to the next. And we talked about locking up and locking out. You know, shut down what you need to do and shut out everything out there and the noise. It’s a unique time for a college athlete where you really don’t have any classes. Our boys are basically done with summer school classes. But for the next few days they have no classes. They can fully concentrate on football.

Smart said he told the team he would never be the guy to say we used to have a harder time and joked that he wouldn’t be the type to talk about having to walk four miles up the hill in the snow.

Smart was an All-SEC safety in the 1990s, when they still had two-day practices.

You know, it’s very obvious when you see the old schedules and the format of two workouts a day, full pads, Picture Day in the middle, he said. I mean, these guys will never have two workouts in the same day. And the required free time is different. So the demands were definitely more.

This team has it different, but it’s gearing up for a formidable opener against a likely top 15 team in Oregon on September 3rd in Atlanta.

Just pile up the days, because it’s about time, Logue said. September 3rd will be right in front of us and we wouldn’t think about it. We just took every day and didn’t take it for granted.