Novak Djokovic withdraws from Montreal tournament due to COVID-19 vaccination status

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Canadian Open in Montreal on Thursday due to his vaccination status against COVID-19. Since Djokovic has not been vaccinated, he is not allowed to enter Canada.

While Djokovic is forced to miss the tournament in Montreal, his status for the US Open is also in danger. That tournament kicks off on August 29, and Djokovic may have to withdraw because the US won’t let unvaccinated foreigners into the country.

Djokovic, however, is hopeful that he can participate in the US Open. The Serb recently posted on social media that he is preparing to compete in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

“I’m preparing to participate as I wait to hear if there’s room for me to travel to the US,” Djokovic tweeted. “Fingers crossed!”

During his impressive tennis career, Djokovic has won the US Open three times. Last year, Djokovic reached the final round before falling to Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic too had to withdraw from the Australian Open earlier this year, but he did play at the French Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic won Wimbledon and was eliminated by Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Currently, the world’s number 6, Djokovic, has won Wimbledon and the Italian Open this year, while setting an overall record of 23-5.