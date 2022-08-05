University of Michigan Report Details Toxic Culture Amid Bullying, Retaliation Claims





ANN ARBOR, Mich. A new 70-page report has been released detailing serious allegations in the… University of Michigan legendary men’s hockey program. Former players and coaches describe a toxic culture within the program, where silence is rewarded while at the same time punishing those who speak out. A troubling situation for a program that has recently been a pipeline for top NHL draws and Team USA players. We’re talking about charges of berating staff, retaliating against players and staff, and having players lie on COVID contact form tracking forms. It’s all another scandal for Michigan athletics. In the new report from Washington DC Law Firm WilmerHale, former goalkeeper and volunteer coach Steven Shields alleges bullying and retaliation against staff and players by head coach Mel Pearson and operations chief Rick Bancroft. Advertisement According to the report, Shields complained that Pearson was holding employees with knowledge of sexual abuse by former UM physician Robert Anderson, fearing reprisals against women on staff and players, and circumventing COVID policy. In one instance, Shields claims Bancroft had issues with women on staff, saying we know Rick doesn’t behave around women. According to another allegation, if they express themselves, players would harm their professional dreams or shorten their playing time. Future captain Strauss Mann left the team last year to play in Sweden, despite being one of the best prospects for the NHL among them. Michigan sports historian John U Bacon who literally wrote the book on hockey in Michigan called this incident another black eye for the university with the potential to get worse. This adds up to too much, and if all this is OK, then everything is fine, and you have no moral authority to talk to anyone in medical school, engineering school and law school about similar behavior, Bacon said. Advertisement Finally, researchers also found that multiple college administrators received complaints about Pearson that often directly implicated Pearson or questioned his oversight of the program. Bancroft withdrew from the team in June. Local 4 contacted both the men’s hockey program and Athletic Director Ward Manuel on Thursday, but received no comment back.

