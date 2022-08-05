CWG 2022 Day 8 LIVE: Bhavina Patel reaches final, secures Para TT medal





Bajrang Punia will aim to win gold for India at CWG 2022. The Indian contingent, waking up happier after Murali Sresshankar’s historic medals in Long Jump and Powerlifter Sudhir, will be looking to add many medals today, most of them gold from the wrestlers, as wrestling kicks off at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Coventry Arena in Birmingham. The wrestling matches were due to start today for the first time and Indian star wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Poonia and Sakshi Malik would be in action. Nothing less than gold is expected of them. Indian star athlete Hima Das, who qualified as the best runner in her heat, will compete in the semifinals of the 200m race. Along with her, Eldhose Paul and Aboobacker will compete in the men’s triple jump qualifying. In qualifying, Pravin Chitravel will also compete in the men’s triple jump. The other athletes in the reckoning are Jyothi Yarraji in the women’s 110 M hurdles, Ancy Sojan in the women’s long jump and the men’s 4×400 M relay team. Players try to secure medals in Para Table Tennis Apart from this star attraction, three Indian para table tennis players will compete in the semifinals and would like to at least secure a medal for the country. The Table Tennis, Squash and Badminton action continues and Indian players aim to reach the quarter-finals. Indian women’s hockey team meets Australia in semifinals The Indian women’s hockey team, which could only convert one of nine penalty corners against England, would play for it because they now have to play Australia in the semi-finals. The Indian team has made great strides and is no longer a boaster and more importantly, the same girls beat Australia in the quarterfinals of the Olympics and so there is an exciting match on the agenda. Commonwealth Games Day 8 Live Updates: Watch all Indian athletes in action in Birmingham 2022 as they hope to earn more medals for the country

