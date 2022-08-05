20 non-QB transfers lined up to make an impact during the 2022 college football season

There are many familiar faces in new places leading up to the 2022 college football season. Earlier this season, we summarized the wave of transfers in the quarterback position for the coming season. Here’s your chance for a refresh of all the major non-quarterback transfers since late 2021. Here are 20 players in alphabetical order below that we think could have a big impact on their new teams this season.

USC WR Jordan Addison (from Pitt)

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner was the biggest non-quarterback transfer of the off-season. Addison and Kenny Pickett were the best combination in college football a season ago when Addison put in 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. As you can imagine, expectations to repeat that feat are sky high now that Addison is in Lincoln Rileys offense at USC, catching passes from former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams.

Jordan Addison’s transfer to USC from Pitt wide receiver was college football’s biggest non-QB transfer off-season. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley (from Alabama)

Billingsley is now in Austin after a few years of promise and high hopes with the Crimson Tide. Billingsley never saw the field consistently in Tuscaloosa and has just 37 career catches for 559 yards and six touchdowns. If he has a breakthrough campaign in 2022, he could easily overshadow his career numbers in one season.

Arkansas S Latavious Brini (from Georgia)

Brini didn’t get the credit that many of his Georgia defensive teammates got, but he was a key part of the Bulldog’s deep defense that propelled Georgia to the national title. Brini played in 12 games in 2021 and had a total of 38 tackles. Arkansas has a lot to replace in the defense that was very senior in 2021. Brini will be one of the players counted on to step in right away.

Alabama WR Jermaine Burton (from Georgia)

Yes, Burton not only went over in the conference, but also from the defending national champions to the school beating Georgia in the national title game. Burton averaged nearly 20 yards per catch in 2021 as a major threat to the Bulldogs offense. He had 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns. He should play that role again in Alabama.

LSU RB Noah Cain (from Penn State)

The former Nittany Lion wants to get his football career back on track in Baton Rouge. Cain ran for 443 yards and eight TDs on just 84 carries in 2019 and hasn’t come close to that total in the past two seasons combined. Cain sustained a knee injury in the first game of the 2020 season after just three carries and only had 350 yards and four TDs in 2021. There is an opening to grab in the LSU backfield after Tyrion Davis-Price was drafted by the 49ers .

Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate (from Florida)

Utah needs to replace all-rounder Devin Lloyd and Diabate could be one of the people to do it. Floridas defense was much vilified in 2021 but Diabate led the team with 89 tackles and also had 2.5 tackles for loss. He also gets to play in Gainesville to open his career in Utah. The Utes visit Florida in one of the best games of the opening weekend.

USC RB Travis Dye (from Oregon)

The dye has been a major part of Oregon’s offense for the past four seasons. How important? Hes rushed for 3,111 yards while grabbing 83 catches for 869 yards in his Oregon career. His best season came in 2021, when he returned to team function and had 211 carries for 1,271 yards and 16 TDs to go along with 46 catches and 402 receiving yards. Don’t let the addition of Dyes to the USC attack fly under the radar.

Ole Miss RB Zach Evans (of TCU)

Evans played in just 15 games in two seasons with TCU, but made a huge impression when he got on the field. He rushed for 1,063 yards in those games, averaging over seven yards per carry. Evans ended up at TCU after initially signing with Georgia as a freshman five-star. He is now in the SEC and queuing up to start with Jerrion Ealy now in the NFL. He could be a great threat in Lane Kiffins’ offense.

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (of Georgia Tech)

Jameson Williams showed how much impact a transfer can have on Alabamas offense in 2021. Will it be Jahmyr Gibbs’ turn in 2022? The former Yellow Jacket rushed for 746 yards on 143 transports and had 465 receiving yards for Georgia Tech in 2021. It’s safe to say that Gibbs’ supporting cast will be much better in Tuscaloosa than Atlanta. And he could be an all-rounder who uses Offensive Coordinator Bill OBrien in countless ways.

ATLANTA, GA NOVEMBER 13: Georgia Tech runs back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball during the college football game between the Boston College Eagles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 13, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama WR Tyler Harrell (from Louisville)

Harrell only had 18 catches in 2021, but he’s on this list because six of them went for touchdowns and he averaged 29 yards per catch. He was the embodiment of a deep threat in the Louisville offense and will be an area-stretcher for the Tide. He can also return kicks and can see some time there as well. With Harrell and Burton going in and out of the lineup, Alabama may be hoping to replace Jameson Williams’ downfield production with two receivers.

Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood (from Oklahoma)

Haselwood had the most catches of all Oklahoma receivers in 2021 when Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler spread the ball. Haselwood had 39 catches for 399 yards and led the team with six touchdown catches. He could immediately be Arkansas’ highest receiver as the Razorbacks appear to be replacing Treylon Burks’ playmaker.

Oregon RB Mar’Keise Irving (from Minnesota)

Irving eventually became a necessary part of Minnesota’s 2021 offense after Mo Ibrahim went down in the first game of the season. Irving finished the season as Minnesotas second leading rusher with 699 yards on 133 as a true freshman carries. He could top Oregon in 2022 with Dyes leaving for Southern Cal.

Kentucky RB Ramon Jefferson (of the State of Sam Houston)

Jefferson has a shot at being a breakthrough candidate in the Kentuckys stampede – heavy offense. Leading rusher Chris Rodriguez will return from 2021, but was arrested for DWI in the spring and it’s possible he could run out of time at the start of the season. The Kentucky backfield is crowded behind Rodriguez, but Jefferson rushed for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns for FCS powerhouse Sam Houston State in 2021. UK is Jeffersons’ fourth school after originally signing with Maine in 2017.

Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph (from the northwest)

Joseph could be one of Notre Dames’ best defensive players right away in 2022. The former Northwestern safety did a little bit of everything in 2021. He was third on the team with 79 tackles, was fired, and was also the only Wildcat to have more than a single interception during the season. It’s too simplistic to say that Hell is a direct replacement for Kyle Hamilton, but he could play a similar role in Marcus Freemans’ defense.

EVANSTON, IL – SEPTEMBER 11: Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph (16) celebrates a long 3rd quarter point return during a college football game between the Indiana State Sycamores and Northwestern Wildcats on September 11, 2021, at Ryan Field in Evanston, IL. Northwestern won 24-6. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska DE Ochaun Mathis (of TCU)

Mathis played four seasons with the Horned Frogs and could be the edge rusher Nebraska desperately needs to make a bowl in 2022. Mathis has 26 career tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks and has had at least 40 tackles in each of the past three seasons. His best season came in 2020 when he had 12.5 tackles for losses and eight sacks in 10 games.

Ohio State S Tanner McCalister (from Oklahoma State)

McCalister swapped one OSU for another as he followed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Stillwater to Columbus. McCalister will be an important part of the Buckeyes transition to Knowles settlement as he has been a major player for the state of Oklahoma for the past three seasons. He had defended 11 passes and 83 tackles in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Alabama CB Eli Ricks (of LSU)

The former five-star recruit played in 14 games in two seasons with LSU. He had four interceptions as a freshman in 2020 and one interception in six games in 2021. Ricks should see Alabama playing time immediately secondary in the long line of stellar Tide defensive backs.

Cal LB Jackson Sirmon (from Washington)

Simon made his way up the West Coast in the off-season and should immediately be Cals’ top linebacker in 2022. Simon played in 12 games for the Huskies in 2021 and had 91 tackles and four loss tackles in a season Washington fans will eventually want to forget. His father is former NFL linebacker Peter Sirmon and Peter is Cals’ defensive coordinator.

Florida State DE Jared Verse (from Albany)

Verse was an impact rusher during his two years with Albany and is counted to keep that production up as he level up. Verse registered 14.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss at Albany and also forced two fumbles. With Jermaine Johnson now with the New York Jets, FSU needs someone who will consistently go after the quarterback.

USC WR Mario Williams (from Oklahoma)

Williams was one of the recruiting class gems in Oklahoma’s 2021. The recipient was a five-star recruit and the No. 2 wide receiver in the country. He also made an immediate impact with 35 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns. He may not be the No. 2 wide receiver in Los Angeles right away, but he could be the next star USC wide receiver in 2023.