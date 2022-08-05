Stunning Raducanu Detail for US Open Defense

Emma Raducanu’s Citi Open round of 16 triumph was the longest two-set match on the WTA Tour so far in 2022. Photo: Getty/WTA

Emma Raducanu has prepared for her US Open title defense with an extraordinary victory at the Citi Open in Washington, in what the longest match in two sets on the WTA Tour this year.

The British teenager – who made history last year after winning the US Open as a qualifier – reached her second quarterfinal of the season by beating Camila Osorio in a grueling encounter at the Citi Open.

WOW: Kyrgios twist arises after shock Djokovic announcement

CLASSIC: Brilliant act by Nick Kyrgios for fan after nasty incident

‘COOL TO WATCH’: The brutal fate of Venus Williams in tennis return

The World No.10 braved the oppressive weather and blisters on her right hand to win 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) on a hot and humid day in Washington DC.

Raducanu’s marathon win lasted two hours and 50 minutes, making it the longest WTA match to tie in 2022.

The 19-year-old praised her tough opponent after the game, with Osorio fighting back from 5-1 behind and three break points behind in the first set, to force a tiebreak in the opener.

Raducanu rattled four straight runs to take the tiebreak and the first set, before being pushed all the way in the second set as well.

With temperatures peaking around 36 degrees on the pitch, Raducanu admitted the conditions took their toll in a brutal encounter.

After the players met for a hug at the net, Raducanu seemed too exhausted for a full wave to the crowd.

“I think I died about three times in that match and I came back – honestly, I don’t know how,” Raducanu said in her post-match comments.

“Camila is such a fighter. I worked so hard for every point.

“When she comes back, the dynamics of the match will change a bit, so I’m just really happy I got through it.”

Emma Raducanu overcomes heat and hand blisters

Raducanu will now face the world’s number 60 Liudmila Samsonova for a place in the semi-finals after beating Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

Samsonova had to come from behind to beat the Aussie and went on to win 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Story continues

Amid the rising temperatures, Raducanu took a medical timeout late in the second set to be treated by a trainer for blisters on her racket-wielding right hand.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu fires back during one of her matches at the Citi Open in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty

“It came out of nowhere to be honest. At the start of the match I was fine, but throughout the match my skin just tore off,” Raducanu revealed.

“At first there was a flap, but then the flap ripped off and it was pretty raw and open. Sorry if it’s TMI (too much information), but you know!

Raducanu’s only other quarter-final appearance in a dozen tournaments in 2022 came back in April on red clay in Stuttgart, Germany, where she lost to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at that stage.

The British teenager, who won the US Open at Flushing Meadows a year ago at the age of 18 as a qualifier, has struggled with form so far and a number of injuries in 2022.

with MONKEY

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.