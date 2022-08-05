Sports
Stunning Raducanu Detail for US Open Defense
Emma Raducanu has prepared for her US Open title defense with an extraordinary victory at the Citi Open in Washington, in what the longest match in two sets on the WTA Tour this year.
The British teenager – who made history last year after winning the US Open as a qualifier – reached her second quarterfinal of the season by beating Camila Osorio in a grueling encounter at the Citi Open.
WOW: Kyrgios twist arises after shock Djokovic announcement
CLASSIC: Brilliant act by Nick Kyrgios for fan after nasty incident
‘COOL TO WATCH’: The brutal fate of Venus Williams in tennis return
The World No.10 braved the oppressive weather and blisters on her right hand to win 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) on a hot and humid day in Washington DC.
Raducanu’s marathon win lasted two hours and 50 minutes, making it the longest WTA match to tie in 2022.
The 19-year-old praised her tough opponent after the game, with Osorio fighting back from 5-1 behind and three break points behind in the first set, to force a tiebreak in the opener.
Raducanu rattled four straight runs to take the tiebreak and the first set, before being pushed all the way in the second set as well.
With temperatures peaking around 36 degrees on the pitch, Raducanu admitted the conditions took their toll in a brutal encounter.
After the players met for a hug at the net, Raducanu seemed too exhausted for a full wave to the crowd.
“I think I died about three times in that match and I came back – honestly, I don’t know how,” Raducanu said in her post-match comments.
“Camila is such a fighter. I worked so hard for every point.
“When she comes back, the dynamics of the match will change a bit, so I’m just really happy I got through it.”
Emma Raducanu overcomes heat and hand blisters
Raducanu will now face the world’s number 60 Liudmila Samsonova for a place in the semi-finals after beating Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.
Samsonova had to come from behind to beat the Aussie and went on to win 4-6 6-3 6-2.
Amid the rising temperatures, Raducanu took a medical timeout late in the second set to be treated by a trainer for blisters on her racket-wielding right hand.
“It came out of nowhere to be honest. At the start of the match I was fine, but throughout the match my skin just tore off,” Raducanu revealed.
“At first there was a flap, but then the flap ripped off and it was pretty raw and open. Sorry if it’s TMI (too much information), but you know!
Raducanu’s only other quarter-final appearance in a dozen tournaments in 2022 came back in April on red clay in Stuttgart, Germany, where she lost to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at that stage.
The British teenager, who won the US Open at Flushing Meadows a year ago at the age of 18 as a qualifier, has struggled with form so far and a number of injuries in 2022.
with MONKEY
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2022-emma-raducanu-citi-open-straight-sets-marathon-win-024527178.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jokowi calls global economy in terrible condition due to inflation August 5, 2022
- Commonwealth Games 2022: Day-to-day schedule, start time for each sport and event August 5, 2022
- Cat Deeley completely steals the show in a striking halterneck mini dress August 5, 2022
- Rahul Gandhi jibes ‘Hitler’ at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Fin Min Nirmala Sitharaman has ‘null understanding’ of economics August 5, 2022
- Imran Khan manages to retain his political base August 5, 2022