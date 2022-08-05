Penn State Football Preseason Top 10 Players: No. 2 PJ Mustipher





It’s time for our annual season top 10! Every summer, the staff for the upcoming season votes on the top 10 players. A vote in first place is worth 10 points, second place is worth nine points, and so on. Reminder: This is a Top 10 for how the players will produce this season. It’s not just based on what they’ve done so far in their career. Instead, we think they will play next season. How he got here PJ Mustipher arrived on campus in 2018 and immediately impressed. He appeared in 12 games and recorded 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. His production only improved year on year, with 37 tackles in 2019, another 35 in 2020 and 21 tackles in six games in 2021, before feigning his injury and taking a sabbatical for the remainder of the season. As its time and usage increased, so did the post-season prices. He was named Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019, All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020, and in 2021 he reached second-team All-Big Ten without actually finishing the season. He also racked up a few weekly awards along the way to round out his post-season accolades. That’s totally fine, Mustipher has been an integral part of Penn State’s defense from day one, and if it weren’t for his fake injury last season, he probably would have had a season on the first team, maybe All-American. variant. What to expect in 2022 Like Sean Clifford, Mustipher returns for his extra year qualifying with something to prove. Unlike Clifford, however, almost everyone knows and expects a monster year from Mustipher. If he can stay healthy, Mustipher could be a disruptive force on the Penn State front, making things a lot easier for the green linebackers behind him. As he told everyone who wanted to listen in on the Big Ten Media Days a week ago, Mustipher has passed his final conditioning test and is ready to deliver the shock the Penn State defense needs after leaving a reasonable good defense a year ago .

