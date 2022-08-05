Boston University takes top hockey recruit Macklin born in 2006

Macklin Celebrini (far right in photo), largely regarded as one of the best hockey players in his 2006 birth year, has announced via his Instagram that he will be playing at Boston University. The Vancouver, British Columbia native spent last season with Minnesota’s vaunted Shattuck St. Marys program and will continue next season to play with the USHL’s Chicago Steel.

“I am honored and humbled to announce that I want to play at Boston University,” said Celebrini in his Instagram post. “I want to thank my friends, family and coaches for everything they’ve done to help me on my journey. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Celebrini is a highly skilled striker with elite hockey feel, electric skating ability and a high end release on his shot. He racked up 117 points in 52 games while playing for Shattuck’s top U18 team as a 15-year-old. There’s only one player in the illustrious history of Shattuck St. Marys who as a U16 player produced at a faster pace for the prep team, arguably Shattuck’s most famous alumnus, Sidney Crosby.

Celebrating celebrities! Happy Birthday to Steel forward Mack Celebrini! pic.twitter.com/cSH1fmMFIR Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) June 13, 2022

Those who have followed Celebrini for the past few years believe he is a contender for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL draw. While there is still a long way to go, there is much to be excited about now that Celebrini are Chicago’s first season of junior hockey begins in 2022-23.

For Boston University, this is a major recruiting grab for new head coach Jay Pandolfo, who replaced Albie OConnell in the spring. Landing the best recruit in the 2006 birth year is an addition for the Terriers.

Celebrini, who turned 16 in June, is believed to be working toward an accelerated high school diploma to join the BU as early as the 2023-2024 season, which would put him in the NCAA ranks for his eligibility season. conscription.

Over the past decade, the BU has seen multiple high draft picks spend their season at Agganis Arena. Jack Eichel was drafted second overall by the Buffalo Sabers in 2015, Charlie McAvoy was ranked 14th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2016 and Brady Tkachuk was fourth overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2017 and these are just the most recent examples of players being picked in the first round after their freshman season. Celebrini has a good chance of joining that trio as a top pick.

Celebrini also closely follows the skate steps of recent top Canadian talents who chose to go the college route through the USHL and especially the Chicago Steel. Buffalo Sabers No. 1 pick in 2021, Owen Power played for Chicago before going to the University of Michigan for his draft-eligible season and even returning for his sophomore season in 2021-22. In addition, Adam Fantilli was largely considered one of the top three prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft. He played two seasons with Chicago Steel and is going to the University of Michigan for the 2022-23 campaign. This kind of talent used to be rare in American college hockey, but there’s a bit of a trend going on now.

As for Boston University and Pandolfo, this could be a groundbreaking recruit to their program, even if he’s only there for one season, as may be the case with top-tier players like Celebrini.

The Terriers are coming off a season where they missed the NCAA tournament with a pedestrian on their standard 19-13-3 record. With Pandolfo at the helm, the BU has an alumnus and former captain, as well as a former Stanley Cup champion and NHL veteran who also spent a few years behind the bench as an assistant to the Boston Bruins. One thing that wasn’t so clear is how he would be on the hiring path, but picking up a legit blue chip prospect who at his age is arguably the best player in the world should now clear up all doubts.

Earlier in the spring, BU had been contracted by Celebrin’s older brother Aiden, a defender who spent last season on Shattuck’s prep team and will also be with the Chicago Steel next season. Aiden had 32 points in 55 games for Shattuck this season.

Monday was the first day 2006 birth year hockey players were eligible to make oral commitments to college programs. Several programs have landed blue-chip recruits in recent days, but Celebrini was the player everyone was watching and waiting for.

According to sources close to Celebrini, his last two picks came down to BU and the University of Wisconsin, but just about any school in the country would have wanted to bring in the best young talent. Celebrini also had the opportunity to advance to the Western Hockey League as the Seattle Thunderbirds took him first overall in the WHLs US Prospect Draft in 2021.