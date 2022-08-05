Bredeson Tops G-MAC’s NCAA Woman of the Year List





INFO | HISTORY CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Graduated in Cedarville Rachel Sweeney-Bredeson has been named a conference-level nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Each school in the country submitted a nominee, and that list was narrowed down to one from each conference, with Sweeney-Bredeson being the top of the conference. Sweeney-Bredeson, a cross country and track & field standout in Cedarville, posted a perfect 4.0 GPA in her pharmacy studies at CU as both an undergrad and graduate student. Her academic honors include G-MAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, she earned the Great Midwest Elite 25 Awards for both indoor and outdoor athletics and was also the 2021 NCAA Elite 90 Award winner for best GPA at the outdoor national meet. She was sixth in the nation in the steeplechase this year to take All-American honors after finishing third at the Great Midwest Championships. The team captain for Cedarville in both cross country and track and field, Sweeney-Bredeson is also president of the Student National Pharmacist Association and president of the Student College of Clinical Pharmacy Central Nervous System PRN. The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from NCAA membership, now selects 10 nominees from each division for the National Top 30 honors. The Top 30 nominees, chosen from the 156 conference-level nominees, will be announced in October. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool down to three finalists from each division, for a total of nine student athletes, one of whom will be named the 2022 Woman of the Year. The January NCAA Convention in San Antonio celebrates the national Top 30 honors and announces the NCAA Woman of the Year selected by the NCAA Women’s Athletics Committee. Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year program has recognized graduate female student athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since its founding in 1991. @CUJackets | Fans can also follow Cedarville University Athletics on Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yellowjackets.cedarville.edu/news/2022/8/4/womens-track-field-bredeson-tops-g-macs-ncaa-woman-of-the-year-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos