Lauderhill Florida Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for IND vs WI T20I, Records, Weather Forecast





An action packed weekend is on the agenda as the last two games of the IND vs WI T20 series will be played on consecutive days, this Saturday and Sunday, in Florida, USA. Both games will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. While the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side strives to win the 4th T20 and seal the series on Saturday, the Windies want to keep the series alive by preventing India from doing so. Here we discuss the Pitch Report and T20 records from Regional Park Stadium Lauderhill, Florida. It will be the fifth time that team India will play a T20I in Florida. The men in blue played 2 T20Is here each in 2016 and 2019, all these matches were against the West Indies. In 2016, India lost one match and the other was washed away by the rain. However, in 2019 team India defeated West Indies both times. West Indies have managed to win 3 of the 6 T20Is they have played here so far. Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Lauderhill, Florida T20 Records The records at Florida’s Central Broward Regional Park Stadium make it clear that the teams hitting first have outnumbered the teams chasing a total here. There is also a significant difference between the venue’s first and second inning average scores, indicating the same thing. Total number of matches 12 Matches won by hitting first 9 Bowling won matches first 2 Average 1st Inns Scores 160 Average 2nd Inns Scores 124 Highest Total Recorded 245/6 (20 Ov) by WI vs IND Lowest Total Recorded 81/10 (17.3 Ov) by NZ vs SL Highest Score Chased 98/6 (17.2 Ov) by IND vs WI Lowest Score Defended 120/7 (20 Ov) by NZ vs SL Lauderhill Florida Pitch Report The field at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium provides a lot of help to the batters early in the game. However, as the match progresses, the field tends to slow down, making it useful for the bowlers. So it can be said that the pitch supports both departments equally well. However, it is expected that both games will turn out to be high scoring encounters. ALSO READ: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Telecast Channel & Streaming Details in India It is widely seen in Florida that the teams pursuing a total have been through a rough patch. Therefore, any side that wins the toss would like to bat first here. Weather forecast for the IND vs WI T20I According to the weather forecast, there is a 40% chance of rain on Saturday morning. In the afternoon the sky will remain partly cloudy. Also for the 5th IND vs WI T20I, on Sunday, there is a 50% chance of rain early in the day, but the sun will shine later in the day. The wind will turn towards the east at a speed of 10 to 20 mph.

