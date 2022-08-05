Zings Flashing Cricket Bail – Wisden





About the product: Experience the thrill of Zinging with your friends at home, at school, in your yard, at the beach or even at the office with the Zings Flashing Cricket Bails. Designed for: soft rubber and tennis balls. The package contains two Zings that fit each stump set (plastic or wooden), and contain 2 x AAA batteries per Zing (4 x AAA batteries included). This product is clearly not the high-tech system used in TV cricket, but an economical version designed for having fun at home with your kids and friends.

Delivery V Pro Nets: Orders in the UK are usually shipped the next working day via DPD. You can expect your order within 2-3 business days. You will receive a text and email with a one-hour delivery window for that day on the morning of your delivery date. Unfortunately delivery outside the UK is not available for any of these items. Feed Buddy, Speed ​​Buddy & Feed Buddy Balls: Orders in the UK are usually shipped the next working day via DHL Express. You can expect your order within 2-3 business days. Unfortunately delivery outside the UK is not available for any of these items. Sing Flashing Cricket Bail: Orders in the UK are usually dispatched the next working day via Royal Mail. You can expect your order within 2-3 business days. Unlike the other products in the ‘Cricket At Home’ category, worldwide shipping is available for Zings, also sent via Royal Mail. Please allow for a delivery time of 10-14 business days, depending on the region. UK postage is 3.99 regardless of the number of packs you order. International shipping charges are calculated at checkout based on your delivery address. Returns Your satisfaction is our top priority, so you can return any item in the ‘Cricket At Home’ category within 14 days of placing your order. If the item is returned unused, in its original packaging and in new condition, the amount will be refunded upon receipt. We cannot provide refunds for a used item or any item returned without the original packaging. Please note we cannot refund shipping charges unless the item you receive is damaged or incorrect. Please include your order confirmation email with any returns. Our return address is: The Wisden Shop, C/O Jez Lamb, The Big Padlock, Champions Business Park, Arrowe Brook Road, Wirral, CH49 0AB.

