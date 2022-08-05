Bill Belichick Gives Teen Reporter Predictable Answer About Fantasy Football





“I don’t really care. I only care if we win.” Patriots coach Bill Belichick walks at training camp. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff To the surprise of absolutely no one, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not a fantasy football player. On Thursday, Belichick answered a question from a 14-year-old up-and-coming ninth-grader named Isaac Lebowitz, who later told Dan Roche from WBZ that he “swept more than when I play basketball” before asking Belichick questions. Lebowitz didn’t understand Belichick’s patented media quirkiness, even when he questioned Belichick about fantasy football. Honestly, it wasn’t a bad question (despite the Twitter reception): “Do you think fantasy football is good or bad for the NFL?” Fantasy sports generate a lot of revenue, but they encourage fans to follow players more than teams. The NFL certainly has plenty of fans on both the team and individual player sides, but Belichick’s fully fleshed out take on the impact of fantasy sports across the board would have been intriguing. Unfortunately for everyone, Belichick embodies his famous “Do your job” mantra. His job is to help a soccer team win matches, and anything beyond that is neither his job nor his problem. “Honestly, I don’t really have an opinion on that because fantasy football means nothing to me,” Belichick said. “We’re just trying to win games here, so I don’t know who’s hot, who isn’t, who wins, who isn’t. I don’t really care about that. I only care if we win.” Reasonable. Still credit to Lebowitz for giving it a chance. We would have been interested in a real answer. Lebowitz seemed to be having a pretty good day. In his interview with Roche, he said he visited the Patriots’ trophy room with Robert Kraft, met Devin McCourty, played with Kendrick Bourne, and got a Patriots jersey with the number 1 and “Lebowitz” on the back. If you want a positive media reception from Belichick and the Patriots, it seems like the best way is to start early. Sign up for Patriots updates Receive the latest news and analysis during the football season in your inbox.

