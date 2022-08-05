At Citi Open, DC’s summer heat is creating a grind

Reply to this story Remark

There was one thing more valuable than the best seat in the house at Washington’s Citi Open on Thursday: a patch of shade. Aside from that, a wide-brimmed hat and water bottle were essential survival gear as temperatures soared above 95 degrees during a National Weather Service heat advisory, with midday humidity making conditions at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center all the worse.

For players competing on the hard courts, which raise the temperature even more, it was enough to activate the Womens Tennis Associations extreme heat protocol, which requires players to take a 10-minute break after the second set of a match. of three sets to leave the court for a change of clothes, a quick shower or both.

I dreamed about the heat rule, Liudmila Samsonova said during her on-track interview after sending Ajla Tomljanovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in a sweat fest that lasted 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Their game started at noon on Stadium Court and the temperature was steadily rising. Samsonova placed an ice pack wrapped in a towel on the back of her neck during the change. After claiming the second set right, she got the reprieve she’d longed for. It helped a lot, she said of the 10-minute break. I took a shower, got changed.

With heat draining everyone’s energy, the tournament grounds were oddly understated. On the black tarmac paths that circled the runways, spectators took turns in front of the Power Breezer, an industrial-sized fan that blows out a jet of water along with a stream of air resembling a car wash with no suds or bristles.

With virtually all the remaining players in action on Thursday, including five players who would compete in both singles and doubles, the trainers who travel the men’s and women’s circuits taping ankles, kneading muscles, making initial diagnoses and finishing treatment busy to give.

Second-placed Emma Raducanu took on Colombian Camila Osorio on Stadium Court in full sun at 2:30 PM, and the first set alone lasted 79 minutes, riddled with service breaks and casual errors.

Dmitry Tursunov watched from the Raducanus box, who is trialling the reigning US Open champion for the first time at this tournament. Tursunov spent much of the match with his eyes on his attack while covering his head with a towel.

I think I died about three times in that match, Raducanu said on the track after her 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4) win.

According to WTA supervisor Kerrilyn Cramer, under WTA’s extreme heat policy, the chair umpire has no wiggle room to extend the time limit between services. But Raducanu and Osorio were given two extra reprs in the second set when each called on the trainer to patch blisters that were exacerbated by the heat and sweat.

Osorio had to have a big toe taped and Raducanu her right hand.

The chance to just sit for the treatment seemed healing in itself as the match passed the 2 hours and 30 minutes mark.

Swede Mikael Ymer said he was grateful to have played on clay last week in Umag, Croatia, where he said it was even hotter and as a result helped him acclimate to the Washington heat.

Conditions are very tough, Ymer said after progressing to Friday’s quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 win over Emil Ruusuvuori. I think we play one of the toughest sports on the planet because you have to make so many decisions all the time in addition to the heat. I run a lot because my father was a runner. . . . When I’m running in the heat I can just concentrate [on the] next step [and] grind it out. But [in tennis]you are grinding, and at the same time you have this opponent that you have to beat.

Towards the end of the afternoon, the skies over Rock Creek Park Tennis Center darkened and the first thunderclap erupted at 6 p.m. just as fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka and Nick Kyrgios, the 2019 Citi Open champion, took to the track.

The game was halted fifteen minutes later by lightning. After a brief restart a short time later, weather forced the postponement of the rest of Thursday’s schedule.

At the time, Hyattsville-born Frances Tiafoe, 24, was stuck in the first set of his match against the number 8-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp.

Tiafoe, who learned to play at College Parks Junior Tennis Champions Center, is ranked 27th in the world, close to his career high of number 25, and is brimming with confidence after reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon.

He has won just one ATP title during his seven seasons on tour (the 2018 Delray Beach Open) and said this week that he would like to claim his second at the Washington’s Citi Open, which he began attending at the age of 4. seeing tennis greats like Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Juan Martin del Potro, among others.

Winning this tournament would mean the world to me, Tiafoe said after beating compatriot Chris Eubanks on Wednesday. To have my name in the stadium [where champions names are listed] would mean a lot to me.

A favorite with family and lifelong friends in the Washington area, Tiafoe said he and his agent went above and beyond to fill 56 ticket requests.

I had 56 reasons why I wanted to win today, Tiafoe said. A lot of people came to see me play and hopefully win.

Earlier on Thursday, third-seeded Taylor Fritz, the top-ranking American, withdrew from his match against Briton Dan Evans, trailing 1-4 in the third set.

Conditions promised to hit hardest on those scheduled to play both singles and doubles games on Thursday. These included Tiafoe, Kyrgios, Evans, Van de Zandschulp and, in the women’s event, Xiyu Wang from China.

In such cases, the tour policy stipulates that a player will not start his or her second game of the day until after adequate rest.

Under WTA rules, Cramer explained in an email, a tour official meets with the player after her singles match to determine if she needs medical treatment or a meal before resuming play.

In the event of extreme heat, the tour would be a little more generous, Cramer said. But, as a rule, there is a 90-minute break between games.