NHL Free Agency: Top 5 RFAs Still on the Market in August

The free agent market has been open for almost a month, folks. And there are still some good young players who remain unsigned.

While the UFAs make the most of the headlines when the market opens for their ability to draw everywhere, the RFA pick this season is just as interesting, with an intriguing number of future stars still looking for deals with their respective teams as the dog days tick by.

Who stays and who goes? That is the question.

So let’s take a look at the best RFAs still on the market as the arbitration hearings get underway.

Jake Oettinger – Dallas Stars

2021-22 Stat Line: 48 GP, 30-15-1, .914 Save Percentage, 1 SO

2021-22 Cap hit: $925,000

Hey, so the Dallas Stars still haven’t signed their franchise goalkeeper.

Why aren’t we talking about this?

After stabilizing the Stars’ fold through the regular season in 2021-22, Oettinger became the only reason Dallas managed to offer anything even close to a fight in their first-round playoff series against the Stars. Calgary Flames in May, going on a run for the ages that nearly bounced the Pacific Division winners of the postseason before it really kicked off.

In the seven games it took the by far superior Flames to beat the Stars, Oettinger closed things off with an absurd percentage of .954, with a total of 285 shots — an average of 41 shots per game — and stopping. of 272 of them.

His teammates, on the other hand, only shot a total of 195 pucks on the other net during the series, nearly 100 less than they put in, and looking at the heatmaps, they also did so from much worse angles.

And yet Oettinger somehow kept the Stars in it until Game 7 overtime. That’s wizardry.

It is highly unlikely that GM Jim Nill looked at the 23-year-old who just gave his team the most consistent goaltending since the days of Marty Turco and thought he was unworthy of extra time.

Oettinger is likely to get a new deal soon. But with just over $10 million in cap space to work with, and the next entry on this list that also needs an expansion, the stars may need to change some things to make it happen.

Jason Robertson – Dallas Stars

2021-22 Stat Line: 74 GP, 41 goals, 38 assists, 79 points, 18:06 TOI

2021-22 Cap hit: $795,000

If Jason Robertson played anywhere other than Dallas — okay, maybe not Arizona, but you get the idea — he’d be a household name.

The 22-year-old is an incredibly young talent who has simply done nothing but score since he came on the scene in 2021 and finished last season on an absolute tear with 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in 74 games – all while he surrounded by basically no high-end talent.

Robertson is the hockey equivalent of a “walking bucket” in basketball. All the kid does is put pucks into the net. And for a sliver of less than $800,000 in salary last season, he did it at an absurdly low rate.

However, that bargain will largely disappear next season. Or at least it should. Robertson is a baby by NHL standards who, despite his limited experience, already has a 40-goal season to his name and also happens to belong to a team that desperately needs literally any offensive help right now.

Robertson could control the sun and moon from the stars if he wanted to, and they’ll probably give it to him. It probably won’t be long before they do either.

Noah Dobson – New York Islanders

2021-22 Stat Line: 80 GP, 13 goals, 38 assists, 51 points, 21:27 TOI

2021-22 cap hit: $894,167

One of the calmer breakthrough players of the 2021-22 season, Dobson has developed into a stellar young defender during his brief stint in the NHL so far, blasting 13 goals and 51 points at just 22 years old last season, and in the process, leaving him in line for a serious raise.

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello is obviously a tough negotiator. Or at least that’s what his reputation would suggest, despite being the same man who gave Nikita Zaitsev a seven-year contract worth $4.5 million a season after a much worse year than the one Dobson just had.

Something will be done. Given Lamoriello’s odd tendency to wait until September to announce deals signed in July, chances are it’s already here.

With a bit of a tightrope, the islanders may have to shuffle a bit to fit Dobson’s new price tag on their books this summer, if they’re still waiting to do it. But whatever work needs to be done, do it. And so on.

Dobson is worth it and will only get better.

Kirby Dach – Montreal Canadiens

2021-22 Stat Line: 70 GP, 9 goals, 17 assists, 26 points, 18:02 TOI

2021-22 Cap hit: $925,000

Dach, the third overall pick in the 2019 draft and still a budding star, now joins a Canadiens organization currently doing everything it can to stock up on talent this summer in hopes of wiping out a disastrous 2021-22 season .

That should, on the face of it, give him some leverage.

But Dach is still a work in progress. The 21-year-old scored just nine goals and 26 points in 70 appearances for the Blackhawks last season and has clearly struggled to establish himself at the NHL level so far.

The potential is what’s so tempting here, at the end of the day, because Dach has tremendous skills and is exactly the type of player to take a big leap after a strong off-season training and some guidance from Canadiens coach Martin St. louis .

Martin Necas – Carolina Hurricanes

2021-22 Stat Line: 78 GP, 14 goals, 26 assists, 40 points, 16:11 TOI

2021-22 Cap hit: $863,333

You never know what to expect from the Hurricanes when it comes to their RFAs.

This is the same team that arrogantly handed young netminder Alex Nedeljkovic to the Red Wings last season just weeks after blocking a Calder nomination to sign a pair of injury-prone puck-stoppers in their mid-30s.

That’s strange. It’s a weird organization.

Unless it’s Andrei Svechnikov or Sebastian Aho – the latter of whom was only extended because Montreal gave him an offer form – the Canes always seem to squeeze their RFAs into negotiations, drawing a clear line in the sand before cutting bait in the case the player continues to negotiate.

That Necas, an effective young player but definitely not a star, is not signed so late in the summer, therefore seems typical. The 23-year-old has been a consistent contributor in each of his three NHL seasons, taking a small step last year from the massive pandemic-shortened 2021 campaign he had the year before, while still finishing with 40 points and built a career. high in games played.

That step back may be something the management of Canes is concerned about, which now only has a little over $1.8 million in cap space to work with after imprisoning Ethan Bear.

Necas has every right to demand more than $2.5 for a short-term bridging deal if he chooses to do so, and that’s probably what he’ll end up getting. But for a club with a track record of being so picky with its mid-range young players, a happy ending is pretty much guaranteed.