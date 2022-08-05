DI Womens Basketball Committee Announces 2023 Championship Format

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee concluded its annual summer meeting last week, planning for the 2022-23 season and the championship front and center.

The 2023 regional rounds of the championship will move to a two-host format, with eight competing teams playing at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and eight at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The committee has determined that each venue will host two regional semifinals on March 24 and two on March 25. In addition, each location will host a regional championship game on March 26 and one on March 27.

The committee also confirmed that the 68 teams competing in the 2023 Championship will be announced on Squad Sunday, March 12, as part of the ESPN roster show. The first four games of the opening round of the 2023 Championship will take place from March 15-16 and will be played again on the campuses of teams that have placed in the top 16. As in 2022, locations will be selected based on bracketing principles and procedures. All sites that bid to host first and second round games must agree to host a First Four game. The first four, first and second rounds and selection Sunday will run in this format until 2027, with the committee conducting a review of the preliminary round format after the 2025 championship. That assessment includes the first four, first and second rounds and regional formats and locations.

“The committee has spent a lot of time determining the regional play format and the preferred play location for the first four games,” said Nina King, committee chair and vice president/director of athletics at Duke. “The decision to go ahead with the top 16 sites hosting First Four games was supported by the positive feedback from the schools that participated in those games during the 2022 Championship. We believe both decisions favored the best student -provide athlete experience.”

Beth Goetz, director of athletics at Ball State, who is entering her fourth year on the committee, will serve as committee chair in 2022-23. Lisa Peterson, Oregon’s deputy director of athletics, has been named vice president for the upcoming season and will serve in the president’s chair in 2023-24. King has been chairman for the past two seasons and will leave the committee on September 1.

“It’s such an important time for our sport and our championship,” said Goetz. “The committee is committed to working with the women’s basketball community and staff to ensure we continue to serve as stewards for the NCAA tournament, one of the world’s largest sporting events.”

Peterson will enter her third year on the committee in 2022-23.

“At a time of incredible growth for our sport, it is an honor to be elected to serve as vice chairman and then chairman of this dedicated group of trustees that includes the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee,” said Peterson.

In addition to Goetz and Peterson, the members of the 12-member committee for 2022-23 are Deneé Barracato, Northwestern’s deputy director of athletics; Jill Bodensteiner, director of athletics at Saint Joseph’s; Jenny Bramer, executive associate director of athletics at the state of San Diego; Amanda Braun, director of athletics at Milwaukee; Derita Dawkins, assistant vice chancellor and assistant director of athletics in Arkansas; Alex Gary, director of athletics at Western Carolina; Lizzie Gomez, assistant director of athletics at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Jill Shields, Kansas State Assistant Director of Athletics; Todd Stansbury, director of athletics at Georgia Tech; and Lynn Tighe, senior associate director of athletics at Villanova.

A number of other topics were also discussed during the summer meeting, including the annual review of the NCAA Evaluation Tool and selection principles and procedures. The 2023 Championship schedule also included updates on operations, employment, travel, ticketing, branding, broadcast, digital/social and media. The committee has received a report on the schedule for the 2023 Women’s Final Four in Dallas, where the second joint games of the Women’s National Basketball Championship in Division I, II and III will be held over two days (April 1) at the American Airline Center. The committee also received an update on the selection process for the women’s final four, which will conclude with the announcement of the 2027-31 venues in November.

Tickets for the Greenville and Seattle Regionals go on sale to the public on October 20. Sign up to be part of the exclusive presale offer here.

Public tickets for the Women’s Final Four go on sale on September 30. Sign up to be part of the exclusive presale here. Fans interested in getting their tickets to the women’s final can buy tickets nowhere through the NCAA Fan Experience, powered by On Location, the official ticketing and hospitality provider of the NCAA. Ticket packages include exclusive access to hospitality at American Airlines Center, which may have an open bar, upscale food stations, performances by NCAA legends, and more.