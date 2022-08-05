Sports
DI Womens Basketball Committee Announces 2023 Championship Format
The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee concluded its annual summer meeting last week, planning for the 2022-23 season and the championship front and center.
The 2023 regional rounds of the championship will move to a two-host format, with eight competing teams playing at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and eight at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
The committee has determined that each venue will host two regional semifinals on March 24 and two on March 25. In addition, each location will host a regional championship game on March 26 and one on March 27.
The committee also confirmed that the 68 teams competing in the 2023 Championship will be announced on Squad Sunday, March 12, as part of the ESPN roster show. The first four games of the opening round of the 2023 Championship will take place from March 15-16 and will be played again on the campuses of teams that have placed in the top 16. As in 2022, locations will be selected based on bracketing principles and procedures. All sites that bid to host first and second round games must agree to host a First Four game. The first four, first and second rounds and selection Sunday will run in this format until 2027, with the committee conducting a review of the preliminary round format after the 2025 championship. That assessment includes the first four, first and second rounds and regional formats and locations.
“The committee has spent a lot of time determining the regional play format and the preferred play location for the first four games,” said Nina King, committee chair and vice president/director of athletics at Duke. “The decision to go ahead with the top 16 sites hosting First Four games was supported by the positive feedback from the schools that participated in those games during the 2022 Championship. We believe both decisions favored the best student -provide athlete experience.”
Beth Goetz, director of athletics at Ball State, who is entering her fourth year on the committee, will serve as committee chair in 2022-23. Lisa Peterson, Oregon’s deputy director of athletics, has been named vice president for the upcoming season and will serve in the president’s chair in 2023-24. King has been chairman for the past two seasons and will leave the committee on September 1.
“It’s such an important time for our sport and our championship,” said Goetz. “The committee is committed to working with the women’s basketball community and staff to ensure we continue to serve as stewards for the NCAA tournament, one of the world’s largest sporting events.”
Peterson will enter her third year on the committee in 2022-23.
“At a time of incredible growth for our sport, it is an honor to be elected to serve as vice chairman and then chairman of this dedicated group of trustees that includes the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee,” said Peterson.
In addition to Goetz and Peterson, the members of the 12-member committee for 2022-23 are Deneé Barracato, Northwestern’s deputy director of athletics; Jill Bodensteiner, director of athletics at Saint Joseph’s; Jenny Bramer, executive associate director of athletics at the state of San Diego; Amanda Braun, director of athletics at Milwaukee; Derita Dawkins, assistant vice chancellor and assistant director of athletics in Arkansas; Alex Gary, director of athletics at Western Carolina; Lizzie Gomez, assistant director of athletics at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Jill Shields, Kansas State Assistant Director of Athletics; Todd Stansbury, director of athletics at Georgia Tech; and Lynn Tighe, senior associate director of athletics at Villanova.
A number of other topics were also discussed during the summer meeting, including the annual review of the NCAA Evaluation Tool and selection principles and procedures. The 2023 Championship schedule also included updates on operations, employment, travel, ticketing, branding, broadcast, digital/social and media. The committee has received a report on the schedule for the 2023 Women’s Final Four in Dallas, where the second joint games of the Women’s National Basketball Championship in Division I, II and III will be held over two days (April 1) at the American Airline Center. The committee also received an update on the selection process for the women’s final four, which will conclude with the announcement of the 2027-31 venues in November.
Tickets for the Greenville and Seattle Regionals go on sale to the public on October 20. Sign up to be part of the exclusive presale offer here.
Public tickets for the Women’s Final Four go on sale on September 30. Sign up to be part of the exclusive presale here. Fans interested in getting their tickets to the women’s final can buy tickets nowhere through the NCAA Fan Experience, powered by On Location, the official ticketing and hospitality provider of the NCAA. Ticket packages include exclusive access to hospitality at American Airlines Center, which may have an open bar, upscale food stations, performances by NCAA legends, and more.
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.org/news/2022/8/5/media-center-di-womens-basketball-committee-announces-2023-championship-format.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Conformational flexibility in neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by naturally elicited anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies August 5, 2022
- Winnipeg man accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls aged 13-16 August 5, 2022
- How worried should I be about monkeypox? August 5, 2022
- Report: Ukrainian bases in communities endangering civilians August 5, 2022
- Google has detailed that the new Pixel 6 update is rolling out now, and says the August patch is coming soon. August 5, 2022