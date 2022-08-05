



ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming Details- When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh live in your country? Bangladesh Tour of Zimbabwe 2022, 1st ODI. Zimbabwe is about to face Bangladesh in an ODI series. The ZIM vs BAN ODI series will witness 3 matches. ZIM vs BAN 1st ODI will take place on August 5 (Friday) at Harare Sports Club in Harare. Bangladesh is led by Tamim Iqbal in ZIM vs BAN ODI series as Zimbabwe is led by Craig Ervine. Most recently, Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in a three-match T20I series. ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: ZIM vs BAN: Nurul Hasan banned from rest of Zimbabwe Tour after finger injury In the ZIM vs BAN 1st T20I, Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh by 17 runs. First batter, Zimbabwe put 205-3 on the board with 67 and 65 by Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza. Later they limited Bangladesh to 188-6 in 20 overs. Also Read: IND vs ZIM: KL Rahul suffered a hamstring injury that led him out of Zimbabwe’s ODIs reports In the ZIM vs BAN 2nd T20I, Zimbabwe again struck first but could only score 135-8 in 20 overs with a 62 point knockout of Sikandar Raza. Later, with 56 by Litton Das, Bangladesh won the match by 7 wickets. In the 3rd T20I, Zimbabwe batted first, scoring 15-8 in 20 overs with a 54-point knockout of Ryan Burl. Later, Bangladesh could only reach 146-8 to the last ball and lost the game by 10 runs. Also Read:Bangladesh ODI Captain Tamim Iqbal Announces T20I Retirement ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming Details- When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh live in your country? Bangladesh Tour of Zimbabwe 2022, 1st ODI ZIM vs BAN 1st ODI will take place on August 5 (Friday) at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match will start at 12:45 PM IST (9:15 AM local time). Also Read:India selectors talk to Shikhar Dhawan about his future in Indian team after Zimbabwe travelogues In India Fancode will broadcast the Bangladesh Tour of Zimbabwe 2022 T20I series live on its website. The live streaming of the same will be available on their app. In Bangladesh In Bangladesh, the series will be broadcast live on Gazi TV (GTV), BTV and TSports. in Zimbabwe Fans living in Zimbabwe can watch their team in action against the Bangladesh cricket team on ZBC TV. In the Caribbean The ODI series will be broadcast live on Flow Sports in the Caribbean. In Australia In Australia, Fox Sports and Channel 7 present the live broadcast of the Bangladesh 2022 tour of Zimbabwe. In New Zealand In New Zealand, SKY Sport NZ presents the live broadcast of the Bangladesh 2022 tour of Zimbabwe. In South Africa In South Africa, SuperSport presents the live broadcast of the Bangladesh 2022 tour of Zimbabwe. In the US and Canada In the US, Willow TV will host the live broadcast of the Bangladesh 2022 tour of Zimbabwe. In Canada, ATN Cricket Plus will present the live action of matches. In the United Kingdom In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket presents the live action of Bangladesh 2022 tour of Zimbabwe. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

