Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 Live Updates: Bajrang Punia Wins Gold After Anshu’s Silver, 2 More Finals Coming Up





CWG 2022 Live: Wrestler Bajrang Punia has won a gold medal in the men’s 65kg final.© Twitter



CWG 2022 Day 8 Live Updates: Wrestler Bajrang Punia won India’s sixth gold medal at the CWG 2022 by beating Canadian Lachlan McNeil in the men’s 65kg final. Indian Anshu Malik previously took silver after losing to Nigerian Odunayo Folasade in the women’s 57kg final. Two more wrestlers – Sakshi Malik (women 62 kg) and Deepak Punia (men 86 kg) – are going for gold. Two other wrestlers Divya Kakran (women 68 kg) and Mohit Grewal (men 125 kg) will compete for the bronze medal. Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has made it to the quarter-finals of the women’s singles, while Kidambi Srikanth has reached the quarter-finals of the men’s singles. Bhavinaben Patel reached the final of the women’s singles para table tennis classes 3-5. Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran reached the quarter-finals of the table tennis mixed doubles. The Indian pair defeated Nigerian duo Ojomu Ajoke and Omotayo Olajide in straight games. Another star TT player Achanta Sharath Kamal has entered the Round of 16 in men’s singles. Later in the day, star sprinter Hima Das will also participate in the semifinals of the women’s 200 meters. In badminton, PV Sindhu will perform in the women’s singles, Round of 16 clash. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also compete in the men’s doubles. On Thursday, Sudhir won a historic gold medal in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting, while Murali Sreeshankar won silver in the long jump. Here are the Commonwealth Games Day 8 LIVE Updates from Birmingham











August052022 10:40 PM (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Sakshi Malik’s final is coming after Sakshi Malik takes on Canada’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez in the 62 kg women’s freestyle final.

August052022 22:37 (ACTUAL) TT: men’s doubles in semi-finals In the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles, Indian Achanta Sharath Kamal / G Sathiyan defeated England’s Tom Jarvis / Sam Walker in three games in a row



August052022 22:28 (ACTUAL) First Wrestling Gold for India at CWG 2022! It is worth noting that the gold won by Bajrang Punia is India’s first wrestling gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Canada’s Lachlan McNeil takes silver while England’s George Ramm takes home bronze.

August052022 22:22 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: What a win for Bajrang Punia! Bajrang Punia dominated Lachlan McNeil on top since the start of this game and this allowed him to comfortably win the men’s 65 kg freestyle. Notably, he had also won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

August052022 22:19 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Bajrang Punia wins gold!!! Bajrang Punia defended his 65kg men’s freestyle title at the Commonwealth Games with a 9-2 win over Canada’s Lachlan McNeil.

August052022 22:18 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Bajrang Punia close to victory Bajrang Punia leads 7-2 with less than a minute left.

August052022 22:17 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Bajrang Punia extends lead Bajrang Punia now leads 6-2 vs. Lachlan McNeil in the 65 kg men’s freestyle final.

August052022 22:15 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Bajrang Punia leads 4-0 Bajrang Punia has added another point to his account and is now leading 4-0 in the final.

August052022 22:13 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Bajrang Punia takes 3-0 lead Bajrang Punia has made an excellent start to his men’s 65 kg freestyle final. He leads 3-0 vs Lachlan McNeil of Canada in the top clash.

August052022 22:11 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Bajrang Punia Comes On The Mat Bajrang Punia has arrived on the mat for his men’s 65kg freestyle final. He takes on Canada’s Lachlan McNeil in the summit duel.

August052022 21:59 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Bajrang Punia Final Is Coming Bajrang Punia will be next in action for India. He will participate in the men’s 65 kg freestyle final. His opponent is Lachlan McNeil from Canada.

August052022 21:51 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Anshu Malik loses in final Anshu Malik has lost her last 57 kg women’s freestyle wrestling match. She suffered a 4-6 defeat at the hands of Nigeria’s Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye. Malik will take home a silver medal.

August052022 9:45 PM (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Anshu Malik runs 0-4 Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria leads 4-0 against Indian Anshu Malik in the 57 kg women’s freestyle final.

August052022 21:43 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Anshu Malik runs into final Anshu Malik is trailing 0-2 in her final 57kg women’s freestyle wrestling match.

August052022 21:41 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Anshu Malik .’s Final Start Anshu Malik’s final match in the 57kg women’s freestyle wrestling has begun. She will compete against Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye from Nigeria.

August052022 21:16 (ACTUAL) Table tennis: Sharath-Akula pair enter semifinals The pair of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula have won the decisive match against England’s Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho to win the mixed doubles quarterfinals 3-2.

August052022 21:12 (ACTUAL) Table tennis: Batra-Gnanasekaran pair lose Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost their mixed doubles quarterfinals to Malaysia’s Choong Javen and Lyne Karen 2-3.

August052022 21:07 (ACTUAL) Table tennis: Sharath-Akula pair play decider The pair of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula have lost their fourth match to face England’s Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho at 2-2 after four matches in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

August052022 21:05 (ACTUAL) Table tennis: Batra-Gnanasekaran pair waste lead Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have lost their fourth match against Malaysia’s Choong Javen and Lyne Karen 11-7 in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. The game ends in the deciding tie, as it is 2-2.

August052022 20:58 (ACTUAL) Table tennis: Sharath-Akula pair in control The pair of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula lead 2-1 against England’s Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

August052022 20:57 (ACTUAL) Table tennis: Batra-Gnanasekaran lead pair Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have won their third match against Malaysia’s Choong Javen and Lyne Karen 11-8 in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. They are now leading 2-1.

August052022 20:49 (ACTUAL) Table Tennis: Batra-Gnanasekaran Pair Bounce Back Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have won their second match against Malaysia’s Choong Javen and Lyne Karen 11-9 in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

August052022 8:45 PM (ACTUAL) Table tennis: Sharath-Akula pair in action The pair of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula will face England’s Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in the mixed doubles quarter-finals. The Indian duo is leading 1-0 after the first game.

August052022 20:40 (IST) Table Tennis: Batra-Gnanasekaran Pair Lose First Game Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost their first match to Malaysia’s Choong Javen and Lyne Karen 12-10 in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

August052022 20:36 (ACTUAL) Table tennis: Batra-Gnanasekaran pair in action The pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have started the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles against Choong Javen and Lyne Karen from Malaysia.

August052022 20:02 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Divya Kakran continues to fight for the bronze medal! Divya Kakra from India defeated the Cameroonian Blandine Nyeh Ngiri in the 68 kg repechage round 2 for women’s freestyle. She will play the bronze medal match against Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie from Tonga.

August052022 7:57 PM (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Mohit Grewal loses in semi-final Mohit Grewal from India has lost his semifinal match 125kg freestyle men to Amarveer Dhesi from Canada.

August052022 19:55 (IST) Wrestling: Another medal assured! Deepak Punia to Finals! India’s Deepak Punia defeated Canada’s Alexander Moore in the 86kg men’s freestyle to advance to the category final.

August052022 19:45 (IST) Wrestling: silver assured for Bajrang Punia Bajrang Punia has won its semi-final match against England’s George Ramm 10-0 to compete in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling final.

August052022 19:42 (IST) Wrestling: Sakshi Malik enters final After Anshu Malik, Sakshi Malik also participated in the women’s freestyle wrestling final. Sakshi’s category is 62 kg. She defeated Berthe Emilienne Etane Ngolle from Cameroon in the semifinals.

August052022 7:40 PM (IST) Wrestling: Anshu Malik enters final Anshu Malik has entered the women’s 57kg freestyle final with a dominant win over Sri Lanka’s Nethmi Poruthotage.

August052022 19:33 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Anshu and Sakshi’s SFs are coming Anshu Malik takes on Sri Lankan Nethmi Poruthotage in the women’s 57kg semi-final Sakshi Malik takes on Berthe Emilienne from Cameroon in the women’s 62 kg semi-final

August052022 19:13 (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Deepak Punia in SF In Men’s Freestyle 86kg – Quarterfinals, India’s Deepak Punia defeats Sierra Leonean Sheku Kassegbama

August052022 7:08 PM (ACTUAL) Lawn Bowls: India Men’s Celebrate Team Enters Semifinals! India defeated Canada 14-10 in the men’s quarterfinals. India’s team consisted of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar.

August052022 7:06 PM (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Divya loses In Women’s Freestyle 68 kg – Quarterfinals, India’s Divya Kakran loses to Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu

August052022 7:05 PM (ACTUAL) Badminton: PV Sindhu through to quarterfinals! PV Sindhu defeated Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe 21-10 and 21-9 in the 16-game women’s singles.

August052022 7:02 PM (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Bajrang Punia advances to semifinals! Bajrang Punia of India defeated Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius in the men’s 65kg freestyle to advance to the semifinals.

August052022 6:59 PM (ACTUAL) Wrestling: Grewal in semifinal In Men’s 125 kg Freestyle – Quarterfinals, India’s Mohit Grewal defeats Cypriot Alexios Kaouslidis

August052022 6:53 PM (ACTUAL) Badminton: PV Sindhu’s round of 16 match underway PV Sindhu has won her first match 21-10 in the ongoing round of 16 badminton match vs Husina Kobugabe of Uganda in women’s singles. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/commonwealth-games-2022/commonwealth-games-day-8-3227108 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos