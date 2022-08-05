Georgia Bulldogs open camp; defending college football champions ‘ready to grind’, says head coach Kirby Smart





Defending champion Georgia opened camp on Thursday as coach Kirby Smart told reporters, “Our boys are ready to grind.” Smart didn’t dwell on a possible hangover from last season’s success or the need to make up for all the production the team lost to the NFL. The Bulldogs had drafted 15 players — a regular draft-era record — including five stars from their top defense: Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Lewis Cine. “We have a lot of good players to replace,” said Smart, “and we have a lot of good players to replace them with.” Smart and his staff have landed each of the top three autograph classes for the past four years. 2 Related The Bulldogs also return key starters in quarterback Stetson Bennett, tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and outside linebacker Nolan Smith. At SEC media days last month, the media predicted that Georgia will beat Kentucky and win the East. Georgia won its first national championship in 41 years in January when it defeated Alabama in a SEC championship rematch. When asked if he was concerned about complacency, Smart replied, “We don’t really have that problem.” That’s largely due to the number of players the team lost to the draft and players entering new roles. “I know the guys who haven’t played are hungry,” said Smart. “We have to keep the guys who are hungry. It has nothing to do with complacency. I mean whether we win or lose every game this year, it won’t be because of complacency. It will be because of the results and what we put on the grass have done to make that possible. But it won’t be because of complacency.” Georgia also has the benefit of a high-profile Week 1 game to look forward to as it plays Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff on September 3 in Atlanta. Adding to the matchup is Ducks freshman head coach Dan Lanning, who has been Georgia’s defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. “The last thing I’m worried about is Dan Lanning,” Smart said. “I mean, we have a million battles to fight for that. I don’t even think about Oregon. Our concern is our selection. How do we build depth? I mean, we don’t even think about that. We’re so far away from that on We are focused on us, our team, our connection and getting the right players in the right places. “If we do that, it will determine the outcome of the game, much more than what he knows about us and what I know about him.”

