Naomi Osaka loses to Gauff in 2nd round of Silicon Valley Classic





Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the Silicon Valley Classic on Thursday in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to American opponent Coco Gauff in the second round. Osaka struggled to take a break point late in the game against No. 11 Gauff, who built a 5-1 lead in the second set before the four-time Grand Slam winner made a comeback. Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot from Coco Gauff during the Silicon Valley Classic at the Spartan Tennis Complex on August 4, 2022 in San Jose, California. (Getty/Kyodo) The Japanese star saved seven match points when she came all the way back to 5-4 before Gauff capped it off with an irreversible serve on her eighth match point. Osaka and 18-year-old Gauff, who finished runner-up at this year’s French Open, have each racked up two wins in their four encounters. The current number 41 in the world, Osaka made her comeback in San Jose after an Achilles tendon injury that had kept her off the field since her first round exit at Roland Garros in May. The 24-year-old, who is being coached by her father after she split from Belgian coach Wim Fissette, will bid for a third US Open crown when the Grand Slam tournament kicks off later this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2022/08/bb38d856b1bd-tennis-osaka-loses-to-gauff-in-2nd-round-of-silicon-valley-classic.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos