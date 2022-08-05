Watch Canadian hockey player Balraj Panesar grab the neck of English rival Chris Griffiths in the Commonwealth Games fight

Field hockey took a page out of its wintry Commonwealth Games counterpart when a wild clash erupted between two rivals on Thursday.

The fight unfolded in the second quarter as England mounted the pressure and tried to extend their 4-1 lead over Canada.

England’s Chris Griffiths got a pass in his attacking D, but promptly lost in a one-on-one tackle to Canada’s Balraj Panesar.

However, the real battle had only just begun.

Griffiths broke away from Panesar, but grabbed his rivals’ stick – an illegal act worthy of punishment – and didn’t let go until they came face to face with a light push.

Clearly annoyed, Panesar raised the stakes dramatically by grabbing Griffith’s neck – in full view of multiple cameras – and proceeding to jump punches.

Panesar has completely lost it, the commentator said.

Canadian Balraj Panesar lashed out at English rival Chris Griffiths. Credit: Channel 7

The Canadian continued to be the aggressor as Australian umpire Stephen Rogers whistled, as players from both sides scrambled to surround the fighting rivals.

The name-calling continued before Panesar was dragged off by teammates, with a severe penalty looming.

Don’t come here. Don’t come here. I’ve seen it all, Rogers warned other players.

I grabbed him by the throat. I am not happy about that, he added to a referee colleague.

Rogers then dealt a red card to Panesar, putting him out of the game, and a yellow to Griffiths in retaliation.

He kept going, Rogers said as he explained Griffith’s sin-binning to other English players.

I understand (he didn’t start it) but he just needs to relax.

Balraj Panesar went through against Chris Griffiths to earn a red card. Credit: Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

England would extend Canada’s pain into the second half, adding seven goals to their tally for an 11-2 win.

The hosts now face Australia on Saturday for a spot in Monday’s final.

Aussies enjoy match-up in Pakistan

The Kookaburras sealed first place in their group with a 7-0 victory over Pakistan later on Thursday at the University of Birmingham site.

Pakistan, facing the Aussies for the first time in four years, was bold and skillful in their pursuit of a two-goal victory that would have allowed them to beat South Africa for second place in the other group.

Instead, South Africa’s upset of New Zealand in the earlier match saw them through to a final-four clash with India, which pimped England for top spot on goal difference.

We have to do our best every day because if you’re not there you’re in big trouble, said Australian standard-bearer Eddie Ockenden after the win over Pakistan.

Yesterday (against South Africa) and today, tight, first half battles.

They are great players… I love having Pakistan in the tournament, they are beautiful to watch, so skilled, hard to tackle. It’s such a cool hockey and good crowd.

We have to be at our best and I like playing home teams… we don’t always get a lot of crowds, so it’s going to be great.

Olympic Games silver medalists in Tokyo, Australia, have won all six men’s hockey gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, but came under fire early on.

Pakistan was denied three times by Australian goalkeeper Andrew Charter, twice in quick succession in the overall play and then again from a subsequent penalty corner.

Australia, which had yet to concede a goal in the tournament, received an answer via Blake Govers.

The striker obliged as he faced an open goal, Jake Whetton flirted with the baseline before his pass to Wickham was then punched in the face to Govers.

Jeremy Hayward added another of a pulled, low-drag flick to take Pakistan’s def.dream further out of reach and dim the parochial crowd in a city boasting a healthy population of Pakistan.

The university’s clock — the world’s tallest free-standing clock tower nicknamed Old Joe — chimed in the background at 10 p.m. as Hayward scored his second.

Then Daniel Beale somehow controlled a ball as he lay on the ground in the circle, and swiped a pass to Wickham for his first.

He then brutally found the space in the post to complete a great solo run before Jacob Anderson and Nathan Ephraums rounded out the defeat.

Australian backup goalkeeper Johan Durst then got valuable minutes and made several sharp saves to maintain Colin Batch’s impeccable defensive record.

– with Murray Wenzel, AAP

