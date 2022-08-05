Deepak Punia wins gold; Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia also finish on top of podium as India Shine in Wrestling





read more On the seventh day, Murali Sreeshankar became only the fourth Indian to win a CWG medal in the long jump. He took silver with a best jump of 8.08m. Until late at night, Sudhir won a gold medal in para powerlifting. CWG 2022 FULL COVERAGE|DEPTH|INDIA FOCUS|OFF THE FIELD|IN PHOTOS|MEDAL Here is the full schedule of Indian events at CWG 2022 on August 5 (all times in IST) Athletics and Para-athletics Women’s 100m Hurdles, Round 1, Series 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3:06 PM

Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4:10 PM

4x400m relay men, round 1, series 14:19

Men’s A&B Triple Jump Qualifier: A. Aboobacker, Pravin Chithravel, Eldhose Paul – 11:35 PM

Women’s 200m Semifinal 2: Hima Das – 12:53 PM (Saturday) Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST) Women’s Doubles, Round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung/Ganesha – 4:10 PM

Men’s singles round of 16: K Srikanth vs Dumindu Abeywickrama – 5:30 pm

Women’s Singles Round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe – 6:10 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi – 11:20 PM

Men’s Singles Round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Ying Xiang Lin – 11:20 PM

Men’s Doubles, Round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali/Saeed Bhatti – 12 noon (Saturday) ParaTable tennis Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-Finals: Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey – 2:40 PM

Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-Finals: Sonal Patel vs Christina Ikepoye – 2:40 PM

Men’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-Finals: Raj Aravindan vs Naslru Sule – 2:40 PM lawn bowls Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India vs England – 1:00 PM

Quarter-finals of the foursome men: India vs Canada – 4.30 pm

Semi-final ladies pair* – 4.30 pm

Men’s Celebrate Semifinals* – 9 p.m. Squash Women’s Doubles, Quarter Finals: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Chan/Ainaa Ampandi – 10:30 PM

Men’s Doubles, Round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Douglas/Alan Clyne – 11:15 PM

Mixed Doubles Quarter Final: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) – 12:45 PM (Saturday) Table tennis Mixed Doubles, Round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra vs Olajlde/Ajoke – 2:00 PM

Mixed Doubles, Round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja vs Chee Feng/Ying Ho – 2:00 PM

Women’s Singles Round of 16: Sreeja Akula vs Charlotte Carey – 3:15 PM

Women’s Singles Round of 16: Reeth Tennison vs Tianwei Fang – 3:15 PM

Women’s Singles Round of 16: Manika Batra vs Minhyung Jee – 3:15 PM

Men’s Doubles, Round of 16: Harmeet/Sanil vs Dillon/Xin Yan – 3:55 PM

Men’s Doubles, Round of 16: Sathiyan/Sharath vs Bawm/Mohutasin – 3:55 PM

Women’s Doubles Round of 32: Manika/Diya vs Chung/Spicer – 4:30 PM

Men’s Singles Round of 32: Sharath vs Finn Luu – 5:05 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sathiyan vs Paul McCreery – 5:45 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Abrefa – 5:45 PM

32-year-old women’s doubles: Reeth/Sreeja vs Elliott/Plaistow – 9.30pm Hockey Women’s Semi-Finals: India vs Australia – 12:45 PM (Saturday) Wrestling (from 3:00 PM) Men’s 125 kg freestyle, quarterfinals: Mohit Grewal vs. Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus)

Men’s 65 kg freestyle, 1/8 final (for quarter): Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Nauru)

Men’s freestyle 86 kg, 1/8 final (for quarter): Deepak Punia vs Matthew Oxenham (New Zealand)

Womens Freestyle 57kg, Quarter Finals: Anshu Malik vs TBD

Women’s 62 kg freestyle, quarterfinals: Sakshi Malik vs KelseyBarnes (England)

Women’s 68 kg freestyle, quarterfinals: Divya Kakran vs TBD *Subject to qualification Read the Latest news and Important news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/sports/cwg-2022-live-score-day-8-india-updates-online-results-watch-streaming-wrestling-badminton-hockey-table-tennis-squash-athletics-august-5-medal-tally-birmingham-livenews-5692363.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos