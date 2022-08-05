‘Mr. Tendulkar… can you help me?’: The sincere request of former WI pacer | Cricket

Cricket West Indies has long been in financial trouble. It is something that has hindered their cricket and caused several quarrels between the players and the West Indian cricket board. Things have gotten a little better over the years, but West Indies Cricket is far from reaching ideal financial stability, leaving grassroots cricket in the Caribbean suffering.

To help improve the situation, former West Indian pacesetter Winston Benjamin has reached out to cricket icons in India, hoping for help. For Benjamin, the donations he seeks do not have to be monetary; in fact, he is content with something as basic as cricket bats or other equipment that he can help hand out to novice players in the country. With the IPL providing an abundance of financial support to so many cricketers around the world, Benjamin is hoping for the bare minimum.

“We used to have a tournament in Sharjah where it was a benefit game for players from different countries. I don’t want an advantage. All I want is someone say ‘here’s some material’ 10-15 bats, that’s good enough for me. I don’t want $20,000. I just want some gear so I can give it back to young people. That’s all I ask, “Benjamin said in a video shared by experienced sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his Youtube Channel.

Benjamin, who played 21 Tests and 85 ODIs for the West Indies and took 161 wickets between 1986 and 1995, had a request for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, thanking former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin for his help not long ago.

“Mr. Tendulkar, if you are in a position, could you help me? Call me,” he said, giving his phone number. “I want to thank my good friend Mohammad Azharuddin. He sent me some equipment. Azhar, congratulations! And thank you so much for that help. Stay in touch. Anyone who wants to contribute, feel free.”