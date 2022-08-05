Sebastian Korda weighs in on ‘next big thing in American tennis’ label





Sebastian Korda lost a total of five games in his second round match in Washington, but afterwards claimed that Sebastian Baez was not an easy opponent. On Wednesday, Korda defeated Baez 6-1 6-4 to reach the Washington last-16 for the second year in a row. Korda now has a 2-0 head-to-head against Baez, having also defeated the Argentine in the Next Gen ATP Finals last year. “It’s definitely not easy. He’s a great opponent. Super happy with the score and how I played today,” Korda said per Sportskeeda. Korda on the ‘next big thing in American tennis’ label Korda, 22, is considered one of the most promising and talented American players. Korda has one ATP title in his collection and broke into the top-30 for the first time in his career last May. “I think it’s pretty cool to call the skill a little, you know, the next big thing in American tennis,” Korda said. “We have a lot of great guys in American tennis coming up, and to be a part of that group, it’s really special. It’s motivating to do bigger, better things. And to be recognized as someone who has the opportunity to do some of those things is pretty cool.” Korda’s father, Petr, is a former Grand Slam champion and he was also the second-largest player in the world once. Now Sebastian Korda wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and win a Grand Slam. The younger Korda has had two notable Grand Slam runs as he made it to the second week at the French Open and Wimbledon. The United States has not had a male Grand Slam champion in nearly two decades — since Andy Roddick’s victory at the US Open in 2003. Korda heads to the US Open this year and aims to finally take his first win over Flushing Meadows. Korda suffered back-to-back US Open first round defeats in 2020 and 2021 and he will certainly be motivated to have a better campaign at Flushing Meadows this year.

