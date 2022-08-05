San Diego Ducks sled hockey program liberates

Hockey really is for everyone.

Example: 5-year-old Andrew Kane first put pads on The Rinks Poway ICE last weekend to participate in a clinic of the San Diego Ducks sled hockey program.

Led on the ice by the founder of the Ducks sled hockey program and current adult team manager/captain Sarah Bettencourt, Kane got his first taste of hockey action.

And he did so with a big smile on his face.

He’s always busy with everything, but was 100 percent excited about this, Kanes’ mother, Amanda, said. He’s been excited ever since we heard this and it’s just great to see him come here to learn something new while seeing people who look like him. It’s just great.

Kane has spina bifida, a birth defect in which part of the spine does not form properly and often affects a person’s ability to walk and run.

If Kane needed a role model to deal with his specific condition, all he had to do was look at the next patch of ice on the player in the No. 9 shirt: 16-year-old Ducks youth team member James Williams.

Williams also has spina bifida and after participating in sports such as swimming and basketball, he first tried sled hockey at the age of 8.

He fell in love with it on day one, according to his mother Eunice, who was also present at the clinic last week.

James Williams of Encanto, who has spina bifida, was one of the participants in the Try Sled Hockey clinic. (Howard Lipin/For the San Diego Union Tribune)

This has given him so much, Eunice Williams said. friends. camaraderie. It really is like a family. It also gave him bragging rights. Someone commented once and he pulled out his phone and showed a video of him playing. And it was: Oh man, do you play hockey? That is cool? So it’s just been so valuable to him. He loves it.

Bettencourt is a former U.S. Marine Corps captain who founded the Ducks sled hockey program in 2014, two years after she was forced to retire after sustaining permanent neurological damage to her legs during helicopter training.

A member of the US Womens Sled Hockey and Para-Surf teams, Bettencourt sees sport as a vital way for people with disabilities to better navigate the world around them.

The Anaheim Ducks, and by extension their American Hockey League affiliate in San Diego, the Gulls, also support programs such as blind hockey and deaf hockey.

Basic programs start for children as young as 3 years old and include programs for people of all ages.

The main idea that Bettencourt and other sled hockey veterans want to get across: hockey is just a lot of fun.

The first time a player gets on the ice is completely liberating, Bettencourt said. It can be a little confusing at first. What is going on? There are people watching. But then, before they know it, they’re flying over the ice. They feel free. They feel independent. They feel that they can do anything in the world because they are not limited. They can compete in a sport that is equal to their peers. Then, before you know it, they shoot the puck, stick-handling, score. You see a light bulb go off. And when they come off the ice, the first thing they say is, when can I do this again?

The Ducks sled hockey adult and youth teams will hold a training camp starting August 13 with a game schedule to be released sometime in September.

The youth team consists of players aged 5-17, is non-checking and includes both the local recreational league and the travel league. The adult team plays full chess and also competes both locally and nationally.

Both teams practice and mainly hold clinics on Poway ICE (for information go to: www.duckssledhockey.org).

Duck’s adult team member and unofficial locker room morale booster Brandon Dodson got into sled hockey in 2017. He lost both legs after getting on an IED while serving with the Marines in Afghanistan in 2014 and now walks around on prosthetic legs.

If they’re restrictive in any way, you’d hardly notice it in the way Dodson moved around the rink for the recent clinic, chatting, encouraging, flattering and just generally energizing everyone around him. .

For us soldiers, the therapy, Dodson said. To go out and be physical and compete, sweat and scream and get after it, our role is with the younger players and new people to get them involved. Lots of fun. Go after it. They have to catch up with us. There is no time to stop and think about what is going on or about a disability. To be To go time. So yeah, it’s definitely on and off ice therapy.

Dodson and teammates like Lera Doederlein are trying to send the same message to anyone interested in the sport: you’re welcome.

Just know that there is inclusiveness and opportunity for everyone no matter what, Doederlein said. Hockey is something that everyone can have fun with and enjoy.

Meanwhile, while Andrew Kane has just started his hockey journey, a player like James Williams is looking for the next step.

Hes currently weighing college opportunities with a focus on schools that have sled hockey programs.

Said Eunice Williams: The sport has opened so many doors for him. It’s been really special.

The Kanes are preparing to move to the Dallas area, but have already found a sled hockey program for Andrew.

We can already see that this could be a life-changing thing for him, said Amanda Kane. In this healthy world, here is a place where he can really belong.

Carter is a freelance writer.