Utah State Ana Weaver to compete in 5,000m at U20 World Athletics Championships





LOGAN, Utah Utah State cross country/track and field runner Ana Weaver will compete in the U20 World Championships in Athletics on Saturday in Santiago de Cali, Colombia. Weaver will compete in the 5,000 meters. Utah State cross country/track and field runner Ana Weaver will compete in the U20 World Championships in Athletics on Saturday in Santiago de Cali, Colombia. Weaver will compete in the 5,000 meters. “It’s really just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I want to take advantage of every aspect of it and try to just have fun and experience the trip as a whole. I’m very nervous but excited so it’s a lot of mixed feelings,” Weaver said. “Overall, I’m very grateful for the opportunity my coach gave me to race at the (USATF U20 Outdoor Championships) to qualify for this competition, and just the opportunity to represent something bigger than myself.” Live results for the competition can be found via theWorld Athletics website. “Ana is ready to race. She’s been waiting all week and is excited to go out and represent the United States,” said head cross country coach. Sarah Griggs-Nardoni , who is with Weaver in Colombia. “She has prepared well mentally and physically and is ready to go. All she has to do is focus on the things she has under control, executing the race plan and her efforts. “It is a special opportunity to represent your country on the international stage and I am delighted that Ana is getting that experience.” Weaver, a transfer from BYU, qualified for the event after a time of 16:25.67 in the 5,000 meters at the 2022 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships, held on June 23 in Eugene, Oregon. “It’s going to be a crazy opportunity to race in a foreign country,” Weaver said. “I don’t know what to expect, but it should be fun. I’m especially grateful for all the time, effort and thought that my coaches have put into this, because without them I wouldn’t be here.” For more information about the Utah State track & field/cross country programs, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUTF_XC, on Facebook at USUTrack, and on Instagram at USUTF_XC. -USU-

