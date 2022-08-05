With Chigoziem Okonkwo gone, Maryland football seems to be finding a star in the returning group of tight ends

Our positional previews of football in Maryland continue with another key attacking group: the tight ends. Keep up to date with our quarterback, runningback, wide receiver and offensive lines.

The Terps will have to replace the void left by last year’s starter and Chigoziem Okonkwo in the Tennessee Titans fourth round in 2022. Okonkwo was as reliable of a tight end as one can have in college football, and he was also a of star quarterback Taulia Tagovailo’s favorite goals. The Powder Springs, Georgia product had 52 receptions, 447 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Okonkwo’s five scores tied for the team lead, while his 52 catches tied for second behind wid receiver Rakim Jarrett.

While Okonkwo is a big loss, the Terps have versatile talent in the position that they hope will provide more than enough production.

Marylands 2022 tight end depth Player Year stats 2021 Player Year stats 2021 Corey Dyches Red shirt sophomore 19 rec, 208 yds, 4 TD CJ Dippre sophomore 3 rec, 25 yds, 0 TD Weston Wolff Freshman’s Red Shirt 1 rec, 10 yds, 0 TD Leron Husbands Freshman’s Red Shirt N/A Preston Howard freshman N/A Maxwell Brown Freshman’s Red Shirt N/A Joshua Jennings freshman N/A

Corey Dyches can shine as a receiving tight end

Although Okonkwo started every game for Maryland in 2021, Dyches joined him as a publicly traded starter on October 23 at Minnesota and at Rutgers on November 27.

Dyches became an under-the-radar favorite of Tagovailoas last season, catching at least two passes in seven of his 13 games played. He averaged 10.9 yards per reception last year and publicly showed his offseason big-play ability with a 43-yard catch in Aprils spring game.

Third-year Terp is also not lacking in athletics. During his time at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Dyches earned First Team All-Met honors in both basketball and football. There was speculation that Dyches would also move on to basketball team Terps, but of course that didn’t work out.

He’s definitely niche, he can do both, said Mike Miller, Marylands tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator, on March 29. I mean, he has a mentality. He has no courage to block, but he is also mismatched with running routes, catching the football, making contested catches. So yeah, he’s definitely a man who will be all over the field, lined up in multiple positions, and that’s part of his role.

Apparently Miller does not speak lightly of Dyches’ versatility. Dyches made two starts in two tight end sets last season, and he was recruited also as a wide receiver. Partly due to injuries to Marylands wide receivers, Dyches spent the spring as a wide receiver. The 15 drills allowed him to further develop his reception skills as he returns to the tight end room this fall.

I think the biggest thing with C. Dyches, he’s grown as a leader, head coach Michael Locksley said after the spring game. He is now a vocal man. I thought about his development last season and how he came along to complement Chig… Coreys’ development has been very important to us as a team [because] he is one of those guys who is a matchup problem. We deliberately moved him to the receiver this past spring to develop his receiving skills by working with [wide receivers] coach [Gunter] brewer.

Dyches is smaller than Maryland’s other two contributing tight ends (Dippre and Wolff), but that could be something that just adds to its value for the room. Dyches will be the most dynamic pass-catcher in a group that could turn into a two, maybe three-headed monster this fall.

[Coreys] did a great job, but we see he’s a tight guy, sort of a replacement for Chig, Locksley added. He clearly has the ability to be a playmaker for us in the system and he really likes the way he goes along.

Could CJ Dippre emerge as the number 1 tight end? What could Weston Wolff offer?

While Dyches is more of a hybrid tight end in terms of a receiver, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Dippre become the most valuable piece of this group.

Dippre was ready to contribute immediately as a true freshman in 2021, appearing in all 13 games and making a start alongside Okonkwo in the Pinstripe Bowl against Virginia Tech. A three-star recruit in the 2021 class, Dippre ranks as more of a blocky tight end. The sophomore has a massive six-foot frame and 260 pounds that gives the Terps a boost in the running game.

I know we lost Chig, but it was great to see CJ Dippre step up that role in the tight finishing position, Locksley said after the team’s scrimmage on April 16.

There are similarities between Okonkwo and Dippre in that both came to College Park as three-star tight ends and appeared in every game during their respective freshman campaigns. Although Okonkwo didn’t fully explode as a playmaker until 2021 after missing the 2020 season, he saw his receipts more than triple from his freshman to sophomore year and got multiple passes in six games during the 2019 slate.

Dippre could be ready for the same kind of offensive jump this fall. He is proud of his block, but showed flashes as a receiver late in the season. During the Pinstripe Bowl, Dippre had a timely 10-yard reception on the third and 7 to maintain the drive that ultimately resulted in a touchdown. The camaraderie between the tight ends is strong, and Dippre noted how he and his roommate Wolff, probably the third string tight end from Maryland, interact.

We bond, we blow off each other and we fill each other’s shoes, Dippre said of Wolff after the spring competition. Like, he’s trying to show me how to do better receivers, I’m trying to show him how to block a little better.

Wolff only appeared in two games in 2021, making sure he wouldn’t qualify for any of his four years. Wolff had only one reception, a 10-yard catch against Virginia Tech, but shone for the second-team offense in the spring game. He caught five passes for 45 yards and could be an offensive player off the bench this fall.

When made available to the media last March, Miller also named Leron Husbands as a fourth man to watch out for. Preston Howard, a two-threat quarterback from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, is someone Miller also noticed, though he’s still transitioning into the tight finishing position.

Were excited about that room, and I think there’s still a lot of production coming out of it, Miller said. Only great athletes who are smart, tough and reliable understand that they have good consciousness, football intelligence.

With the season only four weeks away, the new group of tight ends in Marylands looks to offer value to a foul that looks the best on paper it’s had in years.