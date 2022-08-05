Sports
Mel Pearson leaves as Michigan hockey coach after ugly findings
Mel Pearson will be absent as hockey coach for Michigan Wolverines on Friday after the school refused to renew his contract.
Pearson had been under scrutiny since the start of the 2021-2022 season, when a formal complaint was filed against him and then director of hockey operations Rick Bancroft.
The allegations against Pearson ranged from pressuring students to lie on their COVID-19 detection forms ahead of the 2021 NCAA tournament to creating a “toxic work environment” for female support staff and allegations that he was retaliating against a former college athlete for raising issues with team culture.
The filing also alleged that Bancroft was aware of sexual misconduct committed by the late Michigan soccer team doctor Dr. Robert Anderson.
“It has been determined that MelPearson will not return as our ice hockey coach,” Manuel said in a press release on Friday. “This decision has been heavily weighted for some time. We welcomed an independent third-party assessment of the climate and culture of our program before continuing our assessment in the footsteps of campus leadership.
“Having a positive and meaningful experience for our student-athletes is paramount, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and associates are valued and supported. I appreciate and appreciate the many individuals who have come forward during this review very.
“Today’s announcement reflects the seriousness of what we’ve heard and the values we hold dear in Michigan.”
FROM APRIL:Michigan hockey enters an uncertain off-season awash with controversy, roster questions
A damning report from Washington DC-based law firm WilmerHale, obtained by the Free Press on Tuesday, found that Pearson failed to provide credible answers to investigators and lied during their investigation into the program.
Former UM goalkeeper and volunteer assistant Steve Shields filed the complaint in October, alleging that Pearson fired him in retaliation for reporting the allegations.
While the report concluded that “(Pearson) has not retaliated against (Shields) as defined in the Policy,” it continued: “However, the university should assess whether respondents’ behavior violates other university policies, including but not limited to Standard Practice Guide 601.90, Protection Against Retaliation.
“Our research did reveal cultural problems within the hockey program that deserve attention.”
Early team culture concerns were brought to Pearson’s attention after the 2021 season by former goalkeeper and team captain Straus Mann.
According to the report, Shields said Pearson was “informed” that Mann was the “leader” of a group of athletes who wanted to voice concerns about how Pearson was running the program, so Pearson isolated Mann and basically threw him off.
Upon investigation, Pearson said he never discussed cultural issues with Mann, although interviews and witness recordings indicated that Pearson did have those conversations with Mann.
“The evidence is at least clear that Mr. Mann believed his status with the hockey program was in serious jeopardy because of friction with (Pearson),” the report said.
One of the cultural issues examined was a hostile work environment for female staff members.
Page 54 of the report states that several witnesses testified that Mr. Bancroft was bullying colleagues, possibly based on their gender, and that (Pearson) was aware of this behavior but took no action to stop.
Pearson’s contract expired after the 2021-2022 season, although he remained in service and was paid. Sports director Warde Manuel said in June that he expected Pearson to coach the Wolverines in the future, a month after the WilmerHale report to .
Pearson led the Wolverines to a 31-10-1 record in 2021-22, their most wins in a season since 2007-08 when they reached the Frozen Four for the second time since his tenure began in 2017. Pearson was previously an assistant under longtime Michigan coach Red Berenson from 1988-2011, then head coach at Michigan Tech for six seasons.
Contact Tony Garcia at [email protected] Follow him on twitter at @realtonygarcia.
