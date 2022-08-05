2024 ICC Cricket World Cup Under-19 . Qualifying

Cricket tournament

The Under-19 World Cricket Qualification will be a series of regional qualifiers to determine the last five places at the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.[1]

Qualified teams [ edit ]

The Africa qualifier will have two divisions, with the top three teams from the Division 2 tournament advancing to the main Africa qualifier tournament.[1]

Division 2 [ edit ]

The following teams are scheduled to compete in the Division 2 tournament from September 30 to October 8, 2022 in Nigeria.[1]

Division 1 [ edit ]

Three teams and the top three teams from the Division 2 tournament will participate in the Division 1 tournament in 2023.[1]

America [ edit ]

America’s qualifier will be played with one qualifying event in 2023.[1]

The Asia qualifier will have two divisions, with the top two teams from the Division 2 tournament advancing to the main Asia qualifier.[1]

Division 2 [ edit ]

The following teams are scheduled to compete in the Division 2 tournament, from September 29 to October 7 in Oman.[1]

Division 1 [ edit ]

Three teams and the top two teams of the Division 2 tournament are scheduled to participate in the Division 1 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.[1]

The East Asia Pacific qualifier will be played with one qualifier event in 2023.[1]

The European qualifier will consist of two divisions, with the top three teams from the Division 2 tournament advancing to the main European qualifier tournament.[1]

Division 2 [ edit ]

The following teams are scheduled to compete in the Division 2 tournament from August 5 to August 11, 2022 in Guernsey.[2]

group A [ edit ]

Pos Team pld W l NR points NRR 1 1 1 0 0 2 — On to the semi-finals 2 1 1 0 0 2 — 3 1 0 1 0 0 — Progressed to 5th place semifinal 4 1 0 1 0 0 —

Group B [ edit ]

Pos Team pld W l NR points NRR 1 1 1 0 0 2 — On to the semi-finals 2 1 1 0 0 2 — 3 1 0 1 0 0 — Progressed to 5th place semifinal 4 1 0 1 0 0 —

Troost Playoffs [ edit ]

Semifinals 5th place [ edit ]

3rd Group A v 4th Group B

3rd Group B v 4th Group A

7th place playoff [ edit ]

5th place playoff [ edit ]

Playoffs [ edit ]

Semi finals [ edit ]

1st Group A v 2nd Group B

1st Group B v 2nd Group A

3rd place playoff [ edit ]

Last [ edit ]

Division 1 [ edit ]

Three teams and the top three teams from the Division 2 tournament will participate in the Division 1 tournament in 2023.[1]

