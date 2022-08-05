Sports
2024 ICC Cricket World Cup Under-19 . Qualifying
Cricket tournament
The Under-19 World Cricket Qualification will be a series of regional qualifiers to determine the last five places at the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.[1]
Qualified teams[edit]
The Africa qualifier will have two divisions, with the top three teams from the Division 2 tournament advancing to the main Africa qualifier tournament.[1]
Division 2[edit]
The following teams are scheduled to compete in the Division 2 tournament from September 30 to October 8, 2022 in Nigeria.[1]
Division 1[edit]
Three teams and the top three teams from the Division 2 tournament will participate in the Division 1 tournament in 2023.[1]
America[edit]
America’s qualifier will be played with one qualifying event in 2023.[1]
The Asia qualifier will have two divisions, with the top two teams from the Division 2 tournament advancing to the main Asia qualifier.[1]
Division 2[edit]
The following teams are scheduled to compete in the Division 2 tournament, from September 29 to October 7 in Oman.[1]
Division 1[edit]
Three teams and the top two teams of the Division 2 tournament are scheduled to participate in the Division 1 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.[1]
The East Asia Pacific qualifier will be played with one qualifier event in 2023.[1]
The European qualifier will consist of two divisions, with the top three teams from the Division 2 tournament advancing to the main European qualifier tournament.[1]
Division 2[edit]
The following teams are scheduled to compete in the Division 2 tournament from August 5 to August 11, 2022 in Guernsey.[2]
group A[edit]
|Pos
|Team
|pld
|W
|l
|NR
|points
|NRR
|1
|Guernsey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|—
|On to the semi-finals
|2
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|—
|3
|France
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|Progressed to 5th place semifinal
|4
|Germany
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
Group B[edit]
|Pos
|Team
|pld
|W
|l
|NR
|points
|NRR
|1
|island of Man
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|—
|On to the semi-finals
|2
|Norway
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|—
|3
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|Progressed to 5th place semifinal
|4
|Sweden
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
Troost Playoffs[edit]
Semifinals 5th place[edit]
3rd Group A
v
4th Group B
3rd Group B
v
4th Group A
7th place playoff[edit]
5th place playoff[edit]
Playoffs[edit]
Semi finals[edit]
1st Group A
v
2nd Group B
1st Group B
v
2nd Group A
3rd place playoff[edit]
Last[edit]
Division 1[edit]
Three teams and the top three teams from the Division 2 tournament will participate in the Division 1 tournament in 2023.[1]
