Prediction of the 2022 SEC Football Season: Texas A&M Aggies Preview

In the third installment of our wild blind arrow throwing predictions, we travel to Aggieland for year 5 of the Jimbo meh fest.

WEEK 6, 8 OCTOBER: TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Coach: Jimbo Fisher (34-14, SEC 21-12, four years with TAMU; 117-37 total)

2021: 8-4 (4-4 in SEC, 4th in West Division, out of Gator Bowl vs Wake Forest)

CB969 2021 Forecast: 10-2 The media seems to be pretty high on the Aggies, but there are real concerns about the offense...

Looking back: TAMU started 3-0 against three cupcakes before encountering a crazy motivated group of Razorbacks who broke the Aggies winning streak of nine games against them. Then came a mind-boggling home loss to the state of Mississippi, followed by Alabama’s even more baffling dismay. Zach Calzada had the game of his life for a 67.7% completion rate and three touchdowns. But it would be the only time his success rate would eclipse 60% year-round. The Aggs finished 4-2 and came to rest in a bowl game against the Demon Deacons due to an alleged Captain Trips breakout – how 2020.

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 4 on defense, punt.

Main losses: DC Mike Elko (took the lead at Duke), OL Coach Josh Henson (OC on Southern Cal), OL Kenyon Green (Round 1, Texans), DT DeMarvin Leal (Round 3, Steelers), RB Isaiah Spiller (Round 4, Chargers ), DE Micheal Clemons (Round 4, Jets), LB Aaron Hansford, EDGE Tyree Johnson, DT Jayden Peevy, TE Jalen Wydermyer, S Leon ONeal, QB Zach Calzada (transfer to Auburn), WR Demond Demas (suspended from the team for an arrest in a domestic setting).

Top returnees: APB Ainias Smith (not suspended thanks to attorney), RB Devon Achane, S Demani Richardson, DE Tunmise Adeleye, DL McKinnley Jackson, QB Haynes King, OG Layden Robinson, DB Antonio Johnson, P Nik Constantinou, DE Shemar Turner (DeSoto, TX) , CB Myles Jones (injured in week 2, missed rest of season).

Top newcomers: Controversial DJ Durkin is the new DC, frosh WR Evan Stewart (Frisco, TX), QB Max Johnson (transfer from LSU), frosh CB Denver Harris (Houston, TX), OG Jordan Spasojevic-Moko (juco transfer), frosh QB Conner Weigman (Cypress, Texas).

Name you need to know: Nickelback Antonio Johnson led the Aggs in solo tackles at 53 and was second in overall stops with 79. At 6-foot-3 and 200-pounds, Johnson is a huge corner who isn’t afraid to make contact and a nose for the ball has . He is a potential first round NFL pick.

Strengths: The best incoming class of freshmen money can buy… The three returning OL are pretty solid… King and Johnson at QB should be an upgrade from Stephen Garcia Calzada… A veteran group in secondary…

Weak points: Jimbo Fisher’s big mouth… Involving WRs more… New left tackle and left guard… Poor performing defense needs improvement… Possibly 5 sophomores and an R-frosh from D… Looking for a new one place kicker …

Outlook: Every preseason of Jimbos hiring in College Station has seen the national press trumpet that this is the year the Aggies topple Bama as the Western champions. And every year they underperform. It might be a bit far fetched to say that this has been a hot year for Fisher since his massive buyout seriously slows down any attempt to get rid of him. That, coupled with the raising of the white flag by the NCAAs at their headquarters in Indianapolis, reduces the chances of him getting fired for good reason. Nope, the fake army is stuck with this overpaid overvalued idiot and his perpetual second place for the unforeseen future.

That said, TAMU has a full roster and a good coaching staff. They should be solid, but not tied to the playoffs unless the SEC brings in three teams.

Win total odds

More than 8.5 -150

Below 8.5 +135

SCHEDULE 2021:

September 3 against Sam Houston – W

September 10 vs Appalachian State – W – Don’t get caught looking ahead, Aggs.

September 17 vs Miami – W – Home advantage.

September 24 vs Arkansas (Arlington, TX) – L – I flip. It is a tough journey of three games and many young new faces for TAMU.

Oct 1 @ Mississippi State – W – Looking ahead may cause a potential disruption… again.

Oct 8 @ Alabama – L – Bama wins big but Saban won’t raise the score on purpose.

Oct 22 @ South Carolina – W – Potential hangover game.

October 29 vs Ole Miss – W – Home field.

Nov 5 vs Florida – W – Growing pains for UF.

Nov 12 @ Auburn – L – Aggie should win this one, but Jerdin-Hair is such a weird place to play.

Nov 19 vs UMass – W

Nov 26 vs LSU – W – Could go either way, but the home court will tip the scales in Aggies’ favor.

