Mel Pearson steps down as Michigan hockey coach after serious allegations





Mel Pearson is gone as University of Michigan hockey coach the school announced Friday. Pearson, whose contract expired in early May, had remained an employee of the school. A third-party investigative report into Pearson and his program raised serious allegations, including that Pearson forced a former team captain out of the program, told players to lie on COVID-19 contact-tracing forms, provided accounts to investigators who were deemed “not credible” and oversaw a program that spoke of “mistreatment of female staffers” and “pervasive fear” of retaliation among both players and staffers. GO DEEP Michigan men’s hockey coach charged with berating staff, misleading recruits and retaliating against team captain In addition, an anonymous culture survey administered to the program in May 2021 found that respondents expressed concerns about Pearson berating and belittling staffers and inappropriately selecting players, including, in one alleged case, calling a player a “Jew.” “This decision has been weighed heavily for some time,” athletics director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “We welcomed an independent third-party assessment of the climate and culture of our program before continuing our assessment in the footsteps of campus leadership.” Manuel continued, “Today’s announcement reflects the seriousness of what we’ve heard and the values ​​we hold dear in Michigan.” Michigan Announces Coaching Change In Ice Hockey https://t.co/T2BWkvnVvw#Go blue pic.twitter.com/nkbLWsAVxU — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 5, 2022 The anonymous survey also revealed fears among those in the program to voice their concerns, and allegations that Pearson is misleading recruits about the scholarship money they will receive, pushing players off the team every year by telling them they have no place in the team. the team will have, and then lies to the team about why the players left.” the athletic reported the contents of that investigation, as well as the findings of the WilmerHale report, in a story published Tuesday. Michigan Athletic Department declined to comment in The Athletic’s story, stating that it does not comment on human resources. Pearson did not respond to multiple phone calls, emails and text messages requesting comment. The allegations against Pearson sparked an internal debate about his future. According to one source, Manuel initially supported Pearson and advocated on his behalf before university officials, including the Council of Regents, were united in calling for Pearson to be fired. (Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/3481001/2022/08/05/michigan-hockey-coach-pearson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos