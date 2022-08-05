Sports
‘It’s T20 cricket…’: Sridhar wants BCCI to take ‘legendary’ Indian star to World Cup | Cricket
With just two months left before India leaves for Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup and probably a few weeks before BCCI’s roster committee announces their final 15 for the big tournament, once the game has played its part, every pundit and veteran will have their say on what the team should be and the players India should choose. The team has also experimented a lot over the past 10 months with different players and in different positions. And before BCCI announce their team for the World Cup, former field coach R Sridhar has urged India to take a legendary cricketer into their squad for the big tournament.
Speaking to Cricket.com, Sridhar was full of praise for Ravichandran Ashwin, who he considered a legendary spinner and said India should keep the veteran cricketer in their team because of his prowess in T20 cricket.
Sridhar’s comment was a reference to mentioning India’s spin attack ahead of the T20 World Cup, where he chose Yuzvandra Chahal as the lone spinner in the lineup, who will also feature all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
ALSO READ: ‘Why is it in the WI T20 series? I am confused. My 2 spinners are…’: Srikkanth questions Ashwin’s claim on the T20WC team
You can bowl twice with Bhuvi and Shami and now that Hardik is bowling and Jadeja is an all rounder we have the fifth and sixth bowler covered. Now put a leg spinner in the mix, and that’s Grandmaster Chahal. That to me is the bowling combination that India belongs to. And when it comes down to it, you have the legendary R Ashwin to return to. It’s T20 cricket and he’s a man who can ask so many questions, he said.
However, not many people are advocating that Ashwin be chosen for the T20 World Cup. At the third T20I between India and the West Indies, former Chief Selector Kris Srikkanth believed he was confused about Ashwin’s roster for the Windies T20I series, explaining that he had been absent from T20I cricket for over eight months.
It’s a big question. As for Ashwin, I’m all confused. Why wasn’t he dropped, why wasn’t he there, why wasn’t he playing the T20 in England and why is he suddenly in the T20s for the West Indies? It’s confusing for all of us. Because your first spinner is Jadeja. Second is Chahal or Axar Patel or Ashwin or there will be a reserve spinner. Of these four, only two will go. Ideally…don’t know Ashwin…perhaps because of his all-round abilities. But my first option would be Chahal because he’s the wrist spinner, he’d explained.
Close story
Trending topics to follow
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/its-t20-cricket-he-s-a-man-who-can-ask-so-many-questions-r-sridhar-wants-bcci-to-take-legendary-india-star-r-ashwin-to-2022-t20-world-cup-101659704592076.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq drop on Friday, but post weekly gains after jobs report blast in July August 5, 2022
- About | Promid Market August 5, 2022
- Kinetics of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection according to gender, age, and disease severity August 5, 2022
- Chickens, turkeys, geese and ducks will not be at the Alaska State Fair due to bird flu concerns August 5, 2022
- Crescent City, Del Norte OES Planning for October Tsunami Evacuation Drill | Wild Rivers focus August 5, 2022