‘It’s T20 cricket…’: Sridhar wants BCCI to take ‘legendary’ Indian star to World Cup | Cricket

With just two months left before India leaves for Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup and probably a few weeks before BCCI’s roster committee announces their final 15 for the big tournament, once the game has played its part, every pundit and veteran will have their say on what the team should be and the players India should choose. The team has also experimented a lot over the past 10 months with different players and in different positions. And before BCCI announce their team for the World Cup, former field coach R Sridhar has urged India to take a legendary cricketer into their squad for the big tournament.

Speaking to Cricket.com, Sridhar was full of praise for Ravichandran Ashwin, who he considered a legendary spinner and said India should keep the veteran cricketer in their team because of his prowess in T20 cricket.

Sridhar’s comment was a reference to mentioning India’s spin attack ahead of the T20 World Cup, where he chose Yuzvandra Chahal as the lone spinner in the lineup, who will also feature all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ: ‘Why is it in the WI T20 series? I am confused. My 2 spinners are…’: Srikkanth questions Ashwin’s claim on the T20WC team

You can bowl twice with Bhuvi and Shami and now that Hardik is bowling and Jadeja is an all rounder we have the fifth and sixth bowler covered. Now put a leg spinner in the mix, and that’s Grandmaster Chahal. That to me is the bowling combination that India belongs to. And when it comes down to it, you have the legendary R Ashwin to return to. It’s T20 cricket and he’s a man who can ask so many questions, he said.

However, not many people are advocating that Ashwin be chosen for the T20 World Cup. At the third T20I between India and the West Indies, former Chief Selector Kris Srikkanth believed he was confused about Ashwin’s roster for the Windies T20I series, explaining that he had been absent from T20I cricket for over eight months.

It’s a big question. As for Ashwin, I’m all confused. Why wasn’t he dropped, why wasn’t he there, why wasn’t he playing the T20 in England and why is he suddenly in the T20s for the West Indies? It’s confusing for all of us. Because your first spinner is Jadeja. Second is Chahal or Axar Patel or Ashwin or there will be a reserve spinner. Of these four, only two will go. Ideally…don’t know Ashwin…perhaps because of his all-round abilities. But my first option would be Chahal because he’s the wrist spinner, he’d explained.