World record attempt in long-term tennis for a good cause tennisnet.com

On the morning of 11 August 2022, Friedrich Nowak and Karl Straberger from Mrztal will start a four-day world record attempt in Schwbing/Langenwang, accompanied by a charity festival.
by press release
last edit: Aug 05, 2022, 1:13 PM
Langenwang, August 11, 2022, 7 a.m. sharp. Friedrich Nowak and Karl Straberger are currently opening a world record attempt and a tennis match according to the ATP rules, which would only end after 82 hours. The previous record will fall on Sunday, August 14 at 2:09 PM; the target of 82 hours is reached at 5:00 PM. The four-day campaign in collaboration with the Styrian Tennis Association (STTV) accompanies a benefit event at TV Schwbing.
The motivation
We are in good health and financially. And we like to give something back, sooner or later, says Karl Straberger, who had the idea for the record attempt. Friedrich Nowak adds: “Because we are convinced that sport is important, especially in difficult times, we want to support projects with the largest possible donation that make movement possible for as many people as possible.” the youth development of the Schwbing tennis club are promoted. The majority of the donations will benefit eleven-year-old Vincent from St. Lorenzen in the Mrztal, who lives with congenital tetraspasticity. Vinzent is an example of how expensive it can be in the private sphere to want to exercise despite a disability. He could only get into the garden pool with the help of two people. He loves to swim and thanks to the large number of donations we have already been able to fulfill this wish.
The action
The German world record holders Christian Masurenko and Dennis Heitmann showed in a second attempt in 2017 with a score of 79 hours and 9 minutes that long-lasting tennis of this dimension is possible. Nevertheless, the bar for the “Longest Tennis Marathon (singles)”, the official record title, is set high. Already registered with the Official World Record Association and with Guinness World RecordsTM (GWR), Nowak and Straberger’s Austrian attempt follows a strict GWR rule: breaks of five minutes per hour are allowed, with the breaks being able to be bundled – about 10 minutes within two hours. Changes of place and location are not allowed; nighttime floodlights. To be prepared for rain, a tent canopy has been placed over the tennis court. the
The two started meticulous preparations for the record attempt in 2022 in March of the previous year. Since then, a monthly endurance sports session has been scheduled. They mix different sports like table tennis, running, football-tennis. In October they completed 40 hours for the first time and in April a mixed session of over 60 hours. The tennis sessions gradually became longer and we are currently training as much as possible.
The event
The match is accompanied by a general benefit event with a support program made possible by volunteers from the Schwbing tennis club. Visitors can look forward to a 4-day festival with a tent festival, music groups from the region and an “unplugged” short visit to the EDLSEER, evening disco or fundraisers such as ergometer cycling for charity. There will also be early morning shopping, a sketch artist and a cheerleading performance on the last day the record will fall. Extreme athlete Christoph Strasser sends a video greeting; Ultra mountain runner Andreas “Rambo” Ropin will be a regular motivator and other “VIPs” have signed up. You can donate directly via a donation account (IBAN AT20 3846 0000 0172 5548; ALL WINNERS association) or directly on site. Daily information: www.weltrecord-tennis.at
Support
Many sponsors and volunteers support the good cause. There is also cooperation with the Mrztal Series, which takes place at the same time in Mrzzuschlag. The Styrian Tennis Association (STTV), chaired by Barbara Muhr, offers financial support, targeted networking and numerous referees who, according to the regulations, must be changed every four hours. Barbara Muhr: We are everywhere where the heart of tennis can be felt, and that beats particularly hard here in the region. As the only Austrian regional association to have its own inclusion department, this topic is very important to us. The promotion of mass sports and youth is also at the top of the STTV agenda.” And Christian Mayer, STTV speaker Murtal/Upper Styria, adds: “TV Schwbing will definitely put on a great festival that will put Upper Styria back in the spotlight again. Gerald Mandl, former Davis Cup player, senior team world champion and Salzburg Open organizer, emphasizes the value of youth development: “An ambitious campaign like this must be supported as widely as possible. Bringing and keeping young people in sport is the task of the future for clubs .
#IMG2#
