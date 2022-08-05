Vladimir Tarasenko trade rumors persist





Two months ago, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong seemed to allay lingering concerns about Vladimir Tarasenko’s return to the club in 2022-23. “I’m not at all worried about Vladi for next year,” he said at the time. Despite Armstrong’s comments, the 30-year-old Blues right-winger has still cropped up in the off-season rumor mill. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff Tarasenko was fourth on his July 8 trade target list. He reported that the winger had not withdrawn the trade request he made last summer, despite having the best performance of 82 points in 2021-2022. He is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The New York Islanders were among the clubs linked to Tarasenko in last summer’s trade rumours. After losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets in last month’s Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now wondered if the islands would revisit that interest this summer. Dan Rosen of NHL.com was asked: earlier this week whether the Blues have had trade talks with Tarasenko. He thinks they have no reason to shop him, even though his trade request is still on the table. Rosen points out that the Blues would want a top-six winger in return. He doubts many teams are willing to make that deal, given Tarasenko’s age, UFA eligibility this summer and his history of shoulder injuries. He believes they will hold him to the Stanley Cup one more time, although he is not ruling out a contract extension. Perhaps the Blues will buy Tarasenko as a loaner by next year’s trade deadline if they are out of the postseason chase by then. Otherwise, expect him to be in their lineup when the season kicks off in October.

