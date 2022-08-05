Canadian men overwhelm Vanuatu to win one-day cricket match by 204 runs





ROYAL CITY, Ont. Nicholas Kirton scored 108 not out as Canada recovered from a slow start to overwhelm Vanuatu to win by 204 runs in Friday’s ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A match. Vanuatu won the toss and chose to field in a game that was shortened to 38 overs of the normal 50 after overnight rain. The Canadians finished at 246 for four. Vanuatu only managed 42 runs for nine wickets in response with Canadian spin bowler Rommel Shazad taking four wickets. The Canadians got off to a rough start, losing opening players Rayyan Pathan for seven and Dhaliwal for 10. Matthew Spoors and Shreyas Movva followed, both hitting four runs and leaving Canada at 34 for four. Kirton, who batted fourth, and number 6 Salman Nazar held the ship steady. Nazar had to retire injured after scoring 55 runs to bring Canada to 188 for four. Ravinderpal Singh followed, hitting 42 runs off just 17 balls with two fours and four sixes. Kirton finished with seven fours and five sixes in his 95 ball knock. Vanuatu opener Joshua Rasu had a rocky start to his innings, taking a ball from fast bowler Jeremy Gordon on the helmet. His 10 runs led all Vanuatu batsmen. The six-team tournament, which runs through Sunday at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club, is part of the World Cup qualifying process. The Canadians came off victories over Denmark, Singapore, Malaysia and Qatar with captain Navneet Dhaliwal batting a few centuries. The Challenge Leagues are a 2 1/2 year competition with 12 teams considered three steps away from the 2023 World Cup. The King City event was originally scheduled to be held in August but was postponed due to the pandemic. There are two Challenge Leagues, A and B, each consisting of six teams each playing 15 games over a two-year period. Canada is in Group A while Group B consists of Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey, Kenya and Uganda. Canada leads Group A 9-1 with its only four-run loss to Singapore in Kuala Lumpur last September. It will play five more games later this year in the next league session. Vanuatu dropped to 2-7. The best team in each competition at the end of the competition will secure two of the six places in the Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff to be held later in 2022, alongside the bottom four of the Mens CWC League 2. Playoff continue in the hunt to participate in India 2023. — This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 5, 2022 The Canadian Press

