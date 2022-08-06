Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s results on August 5 | Commonwealth Games 2022 News







Deepak Punia also contributed to the rise in India’s medal tally by winning gold in the men’s 86kg freestyle, but birthday girl Anshu Malik (57kg) had to settle for a silver medal in her first CWG appearance.

Here is India’s full schedule and results from day 8 on the CWG 2022 :

lawn bowls

1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON: India vs England in Women’s Pairs – Quarter Finals (India lost 14-18)

Table tennis

2:00 PM: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Olajide Omotayo/Ajoke Ojomu (Nigeria) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (Sathiyan/Manika won 3-0)

Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula vs Chee Feng Leong/Ying Ho (Malaysia) in Mixed Doubles – Round of 16 (Kamal/Sreeja won 3-1)

Para Table Tennis

2:40 pm: Sonalben Patel vs Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria) in Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 – Semifinal 2 (Sonalben lost 1-3)

Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey (England) in Women’s Singles Class 3-5 – Semifinal 1 (Bhavina won 3-0 to enter the final)

Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Nasiru Sule (Nigeria) in Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 – Semifinal 1 (Raj lost 1-3)

wrestle

From 3 p.m.: Bajrang Punia reached the quarter-finals of men’s 65 kg freestyle with victory by fall over Lowe Bingham of Nauru

Deepak Punia defeated Matthew Oxenham of New Zealand 10-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the men’s freestyle 86kg

Anshu Malik entered the women’s 57kg freestyle semifinal after beating Australia’s Irene Symeonidis

Mohit Grewal reached the 125kg freestyle semifinals after beating Alexios Kaouslidis from Cyprus

Sakshi Malik defeated England’s Kelsey Barnes 5-0 to advance to the women’s 62kg freestyle semi-finals

Divya Kakran loses to Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria in quarterfinal freestyle 68kg

Semi-finals

Anshu Malik entered the 57kg freestyle final with 10-0 win over Sri Lankan Nethmi Poruthotage

Sakshi Malik moves to 62kg freestyle final with 10-0 win over Cameroonian Etane Ngolle

Bajrang Punia reached the 65kg freestyle final with a 10-0 win over England’s George Ramm

Deepak Punia reached the 86kg freestyle final after beating Canada’s Alexander Moore 3-1

Mohit Grewal loses to Amarveer Dhesi from Canada in semifinal 125kg freestyle

Divya Kakran fights for bronze in 68kg after victory over Cameroon’s Ngiri in rematch

Athletics

15:06: Women’s 100m Hurdles – Round 1 – Series 2 (Jyothi Yarraji failed to qualify for the finals after finishing 10th)

Table tennis

3:15 pm: Manika Batra vs Minhyung Jee (Australia) in Women’s Singles – Round of 16 (Manika won 4-0)

Reeth Tennison vs Tianwei Feng (Singapore) in Women’s Singles – Round of 16 (Reeth lost 1-4)

Sreeja Akula vs Charlotte Carey (Wales) in Women’s Singles – Round of 16 (Sreeja won 4-3)

Table tennis

15:55: Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Ramhimlian Bawm/Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy (Bangladesh) in Men’s Doubles – Round of 16 (Kamal/Sathiyan won 3-0)

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty vs Dillon Chambers/Xin Yan (Australia) in Men’s Doubles – Round of 16 (Harmeet/Sanil won 3-1)

Badminton

4.10 pm: Jolly Treesa/Gayatri Gopichand vs Jemimah Leung For Sang/Mungrah (Mauritius) in Women’s Doubles – Round of 16 (Treesa/Gayatri won 2-0)

Athletics

4.10 pm: Women’s Long Jump – Group A . Qualifying Round (Ancy Sojan Edappilly did not qualify for the final after finishing 13th)

Athletics

4:19 PM: Men’s 4x400m Relay – Round 1 Heat 2 (Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Anas Yahiya qualified for final)

lawn bowls

4:30 IN THE AFTERNOON: India vs Canada in Men’s Four – Quarter Finals (India won 14-10)

Table tennis

4:30 IN THE AFTERNOON: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale vs Rheann Chung/Catherine Spicer in 32 Women’s Doubles (Manika/Diya won 3-0)

17:05: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Finn Luu (Australia) in Men’s Singles – Round of 32 (Kamal won 4-0)

Badminton

5:30 PM: Kidambi Srikanth vs Dumindu Abeywickrama (Sri Lanka) in Men’s Singles – Round of 16 (Kidambi won 2-0)

Table tennis

5:45 PM: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul McCreery (Northern Ireland) in Men’s Singles – Round of 32 (Sathiyan won 4-0)

Sanil Shetty vs Derek Abrefa (Ghana) in Men’s Singles – Round of 32 (Sanil won 4-0)

Badminton

6:10 pm: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe (Uganda) in Women’s Singles – Round of 16 (Sinhu won 2-0)

Table tennis

8:30 IN THE EVENING: Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula vs Liam Pitchford/Tin-Tin Ho in Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 3 (Kamal/Sreeja won 3-2)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Javen Choong/Karen Lyne in Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 1 (Sathiyan/Manika lost 2-3)

lawn bowls

9 O’CLOCK IN THE EVENING: India vs England in men’s four semifinal (India won 13-12 to enter the final)

Table tennis

9:30 pm: Sreeja Akula/Reeth Tennison vs Lucy Elliott/Rebecca Plaistow (Scotland) in Women’s Doubles – Round of 32 (Sreeja/Reeth won 3-0)

wrestle

From 9:30 pm: Anshu Malik vs Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye in Women’s 57kg Freestyle – Gold Medal (Anshu settled for silver)

Bajrang Punia vs Lachlan Mcneil from Canada in men’s 65 kg freestyle final (Bajrang won gold)

Sakshi Malik vs Canada’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez in Women’s 62kg Freestyle Final (Sakshi won gold)

Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam from Pakistan in freestyle men 86 kg (Deepak won gold)

Divya Kakran vs Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie of Tonga in Women’s Freestyle 68 kg – Bronze Medal (Divya won bronze)

Mohit Grewal vs Aaron Johnson of Jamaica in Men’s 125kg Freestyle – Bronze Medal (Mohit won bronze)

Table tennis

22:05: Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Tom Jarvis/Sam Walker in Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal 4 (Kamal/Sathiyan won 3-0 to enter the semi-finals)

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty vs. Zhe Yu Clarence Chew/Shao Feng Ethan Poh in Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals (Harmeet/Sanil lost 0-3)

Squash

10:30 pm: Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Yiwen Chan/Ainaa Ampandi from Malaysia in Women’s Doubles – Quarter Finals (Joshana/Dipika lost 0-2)

Table tennis

10:45 PM: Sreeja Akula vs Mo Zhang (Canada) in Women’s Singles Quarter Finals 2 (Sreeja won 4-3)

Squash

11:15 pm: Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Douglas Kempsell/Alan Clyne (Scotland) in Men’s Doubles – Round of 16 (Velavan/Abhay won 2-1)

Badminton

11:20 p.m.: Aakarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi (Cyprus) in Women’s Singles – Round of 16 (Aakarshi won 2-0)

Lakshya Sen vs Ying Xiang Lin (Australia) in Men’s Singles – Round of 16 (Lakshya won 2-0)

Table tennis

11:30 pm: Manika Batra vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) in Women’s Singles Quarter Final 4 (Manika lost 0-4)

Badminton

12 o’clock: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali/Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti (Pakistan) in Men’s Doubles – Round of 16 (Satwik/Chirag won 2-0)

Table tennis

12:15 pm: Sanil Shetty vs Bode Abiodun in Men’s Singles, Round of 16 (Sanil won 4-2)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Nicholas Lum in Men’s Singles, Round of 16 (Sathiyan won 4-2)

Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Olajide Omotayo Men’s Singles Round of 16 (Kamal won 4-2)

Hockey

12:45 pm: India vs Australia Women’s Semifinal (India lost 0-3 in shootout, against New Zealand in bronze medal match)

Squash

12:45 pm: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Rachael Grinham/Zac Alexander (Australia) in Mixed Doubles – Quarter Final (Dipika/Saurav won 2-0)

Athletics

