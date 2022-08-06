



MIAMI, Florida. Upcoming sophomores Aaliyah Moore and former Longhorn Joanne Allen Taylor are two of 11 entrants invited to the 2022 USA Basketball 3×3 Women’s U23 National Team Trials August 5-8. After the training camp, six athletes will be selected for the team that will compete in the fifth edition of the FIBA ​​3×3 Nations League, which begins play at the Americas Conference on August 13-19 in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. Moore was previously a member of the U.S. gold medal-winning team at the 2019 U16 Americas Championship. During her 2021-22 freshman season, she played in 28 games (nine starts) and averaged 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while they finished second in the squad in field goal percentage (0.513). After recovering from an early season injury, Moore emerged as a dominant post presence for the Longhorns, helping Texas to the Big 12 Tournament championship and a run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. She posted 12 points and five rebounds in the Big 12 championship game against Baylor (March 13) and added a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards in the NCAA Round of 64 win over Fairfield (March 18). Moore also registered a season-high 21 points in the NCAA Round of 32 win against Utah (March 20). Allen-Taylor is a current member of the USA Basketball’s 3×3 Women’s Series team that competes in select stops in the FIBA ​​3×3 Women’s Series. A four-year letterwinner (2019-22) who earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering last May, she claimed All-Big 12 Second-Team honors as a senior in 2021-22 and All-Big 12 honors as a junior in 2020-21 while holding the Longhorns to the NCAA Elite Eight in consecutive years. Allen-Taylor was also the 2020-21 Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s basketball. Launched in 2017, the FIBA ​​3×3 Nations League is a 3×3 national team competition for men and women under the age of 23. It offers future talents the chance to hone their skills in preparation for the open category (FIBA 3×3 World Cup, Olympic Games, etc.). 2022 USA BASKETBALL 3X3 WOMEN U23 NATIONAL TEAM TRIALS ROSTER First name Last name Age Height Previous (Pro/College) residence Joanne Allen Taylor 22 5-8 Texas Houston, Texas French Belibi 21 6-1 Stanford Centennial, CO Quay Miller 21 6-3 Colorado Renton, Washington Aaliyah Moore 19 6-1 Texas Moore, okay shyanne sellers 19 6-2 Maryland Aurora, Ohio Maddy winner 22 6-1 Villanova Poughkeepsie, New York celeste Taylor 21 5-11 duke Valley Stream, New York Alyssa Ustby 20 6-1 North Carolina Rochester, Minnesota Payton Verhulst 19 6-1 Louisville DeSoto, Kansas Kayla wells 23 6-0 Texas A&M Dallas, Texas Maddy West Beld 20 6-3 our lady Kettering, Ohio 2022 USA Basketball 3×3 U23 National Teams Coaching Staff Title Name head coach Damon Huffman Court coach Lakin Roland

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2022/8/5/womens-basketballs-moore-and-allen-taylor-invited-to-usa-basketball-3×3-u23-national-team-trials.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos