‘He always carried Marigold cookies and handed them out to everyone’ | Cricket

Past cricketers have often spoken of Sourav Ganguly and his captaincy and rather praised his man-management skills. Between 1999 and 2005, Ganguly led India in 146 ODIs, remaining the second most after Mohammed Azharuddin by a captain of the Men in Blue. India won 76 of those competitions and now ranks third among Indian skippers. He also led India to 21 test victories in 49 appearances as captain, both of which remain third in their respective lists for Indian skippers. But beyond these numbers, as revealed by former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel, Ganguly had the best man management skills and was good at calming everyone down.

“When our day wasn’t going so well, or the game wasn’t going well, he made everyone feel good. He always carried Marigold cookies with him and handed them out to everyone,” Patel said in an audio recording. chat room session of ‘CricChat Powered by Parimatch’ on the Sharechat app.

In addition to Ganguly and his captaincy, Patel also spoke about the approaching T20 World Cup and how he feels there is a huge responsibility on the shoulders of captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to get the perfect combination for the tournament in Australia, scheduled to be released later. be performed in October.

“Selecting the right team will determine the outcome for India. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have a great responsibility to come up with the best combination for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” he said. “Australia could present a tough competition to India as the team seems strong. Even England and South Africa have improved their game compared to the last World Cup, but Australia seems a much stronger contender.”

Since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has yet to be crowned champion in an ICC tournament. And the last time India won the T20 World Cup was at the inaugural edition in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.