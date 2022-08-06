Sports
Tennis background pays off for Rohrer
SHOP: Summer Collection “Go Habs Go!” T-shirt
The 17-year-old Canadiens prospect played tennis for ten years before choosing to pursue his hockey career full-time as the “team aspect” was much more appealing to him.
Now Rohrer is reaping the benefits of his valuable experience on the field with OHL’s Ottawa 67’s.
The former Austrian national junior tennis champion scored 25 goals for the team in his first campaign in Canada last season, including seven in power play.
He estimates that a handful of those power play snipes were a direct result of the elite hand-eye coordination skills he developed while serving and working his way to victory.
“Tennis worked really well for coordinating my hands and feet. I played the whole power game in front of the net in Ottawa because I said to the other guys, ‘If you shoot a normal puck, a normal wrist player on the net, I’m going to do it. bend nine times out of ten.’ I really emphasized that with our defender at the top of the zone, Jack Matier,” explained Rohrer, who was a third-round pick (75th overall) last month. “The guys on the flanks usually rip one-timers or walk in and rip shots, which is hard to repel. I’m more of a fencing guy. That’s why I always said to our defender at the top, ‘If you get a job, shoot “Don’t even think about where there’s an opening or whether to go high or low, just shoot it on the net when you’ve got a job and I’m going to redirect it.” That was kind of the strategy.”
The Feldkirch native recalls being “shuffled” into wing position “at one point” for a few practices and games, and soon felt out of place.
Rohrer likes to be in the thick of battle. There’s no denying that.
“At that point I went to the coach and said, ‘I really like it in front of the net. I’m not afraid of the puck and I like to deflect pucks,’ so that’s how we did it in the power play,” said Rohrer, who also kept the pace in the 67’s scoring with 48 points in 64 regular-season games. “Some of my goals were direct tip-ins and some were tip-ins from rebounds from the keeper’s pads.”
The youngster also benefited mentally from his extensive tennis background.
Playing an individual sport can be a drag, especially if it doesn’t necessarily go the way you want, but it has made him stronger on the top.
“Tennis is a single sport, so I don’t think you can really hide behind other people. In hockey, if you don’t have a good game, a scout might really see that you didn’t play a good game, but if you don’t have a good game.” game and you’re mentally struggling with tennis, it’s obvious. Everyone sees it,” said Rohrer, minutes after being selected at the Bell Center four weeks ago. “That’s something you can kind of deal with, not even in hockey, but just life wise. I think you can really learn from other sports.”
Rohrer was initially introduced to tennis through relatives and simply followed in their footsteps.
His father, Stefan Lochbihler, was a former professional who reached a career-best world ranking of No. 141, won a 1989 ATP Challenger Tour title and currently serves as the national coach for Liechtenstein.
His older brother, Niklas, also plays and he recently earned the first ATP points of his career in doubles at an ITF Futures tournament on home soil in Kottingbrunn.
As for the playing style of the NHL hopeful back in the day…
“I was a guy who was everywhere. I always played serve and volley. I played unusual I guess. I wasn’t the type of guy who hit 50 balls back and forth. I was the guy who went in for the net and made a lot stops,” Rohrer described. “Sometimes I also made shots that were way too aggressive. That was my game.”
His tennis influences included 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal and Frenchman Gael Monfils.
Both players caught his attention in very different ways.
“It was Nadal’s attitude and how he acts on the pitch. He has that hunger and he never lets his emotions get the better of him. That was what I really loved about him,” Rohrer explained. “And Monfils is the type of player I was. I was always the guy who could run pretty fast and get to every ball. He does the same.”
Nadal remains one of his favorites, but Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman is a close second.
“He reminds me a bit of my brother. My brother is very small and Diego is also very small,” joked Rohrer, referring to the 1.80m tall ATP Tour veteran. “My brother loves him, so I like to watch him too.”
Monfils and Schwartzman compete in the 2022 National Bank opens at the IGA Stadium in Montreal, which kicks off on Saturday with qualifying.
Unfortunately, Rohrer will not be attending, but he hopes to catch up on coverage from abroad as the event continues.
And while golf has become his main leisure activity, he remains an avid tennis fan.
“It’s kind of on our TV all the time in the house with my dad and brother around. When I was younger I probably watched every Top 10 forehand highlight video out there on YouTube,” Rohrer concluded with a laugh. “But I still watch a lot of tennis.”
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/news/tennis-background-paying-dividends-for-rohrer/c-335183176
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Boris and Carrie Johnson share Sweet Caroline’s ‘first dance’ in cringe-worthy clip August 5, 2022
- Kylie Brakeman Reviews Hollywood Hypocrisies Ridiculed | Edinburgh Festival 2022 August 5, 2022
- The Fashion Week shows of the Bellevue collections will be back on October 7 and 8 August 5, 2022
- Google is testing Discover-style widgets again for desktop websites August 5, 2022
- what are your options? – NBC Chicago August 5, 2022