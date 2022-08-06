Commonwealth Games: Zeng Jian wins 5 matches and leads Singapore table tennis medal hopes





BIRMINGHAM – Her day had started at 9:30 am and by 8:00 pm Singaporean table tennis star Zeng Jian had scored 330 points and won all of her five matches at various events at the Commonwealth Games on Friday (Aug. 5). Despite the long day, the 25-year-old found enough in her reserves to take a stunning 4-0 in the women’s singles quarter-final against India’s defending champion Manika Batra at Show Court 2 to advance to the semi-finals. , where she will face Australian Liu Yangzi on Saturday. Zeng, who already has a women’s team gold here, told The Straits Times: “Yeah, it’s very tiring and I just try to go back to my room nearby to lie down and rest as much as possible without sleeping.” She started at the National Exhibition Center on Show Court 1 in the mixed doubles with Clarence Chew, as they won their match in the 16th out of 16 against Wong Qi Shen of Malaysia and Tee Ai Xin, 3-0. At 4.30pm they had advanced to the semi-finals after beating Australian Fin Luu and Liu Yangzi 3-0 at Court 6. In between, Zeng Chloe defeated Thomas Wu Zhang of Wales 4-1 in the 16th round of women’s singles at Court 4, before moving to Show Court 2 in the afternoon to become partner Feng Tianwei in their 3-0 women’s doubles, round-of -32 win over Nigeria’s Ajoke Ojomu and Esther Oribamise. Likewise, Chew teamed up with Ethan Poh to defeat Canadian Chen Hongtao and Eugene Wang 3-1 in the men’s doubles round of 16 at Court 6, then defeated Australia’s Dillon Chambers 4-3 at Court 5 to advance to the men’s singles round of 16, before winning the men’s doubles quarter-finals against India’s Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty 3-0 on Court 5. However, his perfect streak ended with a 4-0 singles defeat to England’s Paul Drinkhall at Show Court 1. Chew said: “Every game here has been very intense and after a week of competition it takes its toll on concentration. Good rest and recovery, injury management and prevention are important as I try to look forward.” The 26-year-old added that he combines well with Zeng and they hope to continue their form into the semi-finals. Elsewhere, Feng advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles against Australian Lay Jian Fang. Wong Xin Ru and Zhou Jingyi also advanced to the women’s doubles 16, while Izaac Quek reached the quarterfinals of the men’s singles.

