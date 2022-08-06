Table tennis in Wales continues to score high at Commonwealth Games





Welsh table tennis continued its strong performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as both women’s doubles advanced to the last 16 and Joshua Stacey secured his place in the men’s singles 8-10 division gold medal match. Wales is better known for its pursuits on the rugby pitch than at the table, but that could change after the preoccupations of the Birmingham principalities. A agonizing fourth-place finish in the women’s team event earlier this week may have sparked tears and heartbreak at the time, but it set the tone that Wales wasn’t here to just make up the numbers. And Anna Hursey, Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang have all dusted themselves off to play the women’s doubles alongside Lara Whitton. The improvement is huge, said Thomas Wu Zhang. Especially the last four years which have been so hard for everyone. We certainly made huge improvements, so I’m very happy, it was the best Games for me and for the team. This summer, Team Wales, backed by money raised by National Lottery players, compromised over 200 athletes, all vying for medal success. Thomas Wu Zhang, 28, and Whitton, 18, won 3-2 in a hard-fought match against Sophie Gauthier and Katherine Morin. They wanted to join Carey, 26, and Hursey at her second Games, despite being only 16, who defeated Seychelles’ Christy Bristol and Laura Sinon 3-0 in a dominant performance. It was a sign that things are going well in Wales, especially now that a batch of youngsters is coming through. It’s great that the young ones are now coming forward and pushing the older ones, smiled Thomas Wu Zhang. It gave me a little more fire in my stomach for the next one. For Whitton, her first Games experience couldn’t have gone better and has given her the hunger to be with major multisport Games again in the years to come. It was great, Whitton beamed. It really has been a little crazy. It’s my first Games so I came out of the team event and when I had to play doubles again it was quite tough but it was fun playing with Chloe, she’s an experienced player. Story continues I got the most out of the experience. It opened my eyes and got me thinking. I haven’t played the singles and now I think I want to play singles next time. It is certainly motivating. You come here and think it’s an ordinary game, but everything from the show courts to the dining room, everything is so different. National Lottery players raise more than 30 million a week for charities, including essential funding for sports from the grassroots to the elite. Find out how your numbers deliver amazing results on: and join by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

