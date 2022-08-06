Men’s Golf Seeking the Top Run with 2022-23 schedule

Fresh off an NCAA runner-up appearance, Arizona State Men’s Golf Head Coach Matt Thurmond has announced the schedule it believes will position the Sun Devils for a run to the top step.

ASU will compete in seven states and two countries as the Sun Devils travel to Mexico for the fourth time in five years.

“We’re playing one of the most competitive schedules you can play again,” said Coach Thurmond. “From Hawaii, to Mexico, and through Texas and Illinois, and all the way to Florida, there’s not a place we don’t go. Several of our courses are PGA TOUR level courses and locations. We travel far and wide to get right back returning to Arizona for the Thunderbird Collegiate in April and once more the NCAA Championships in Grayhawk.

“The schedule is a mix of grasses, time zones, temperatures, course types and competitive fields and will push our boys to adapt and learn and be able to perform in all conditions. We can’t wait to get started and most importantly look forward to make another run at an NCAA Championships here in Arizona.”

MAUI JIM INVITATION (SEPT 9-11)/SCOTTSDALE. AZ/MIRABEL GOLF CLUB GUEST BY STATE OF GEORGIA

For the first time since the championship in the 2019 edition, ASU will participate in the Maui Jim Invitational. Cameron Sisk in 2019, who took the individual crown with rounds of 64-67-65, making 14-under 196. The total was the third lowest score in three rounds in Arizona state history. ASU placed three student athletes in the top five with Chun An Yuo and Won Jun Lee tied for third at nine under par.

Lowest three-round tournament total scores in ASU history (Golfstat era, starting 1993-94)

192/-21, With @JonRahmp 2014 ASU Thunderbird

195/-15, With @JonRahmp 2015 ASU Thunderbird

196/-14, Cameron Sisk 2019 Maui Jim Intercollegiate

196/-14, @MaxRottluff 2015 ASU Thunderbird pic.twitter.com/JMSRdPoflN Sun Devil Men’s Golf (@sundevilmgolf) September 15, 2019

The Sun Devils produced an 11-under 269, five strokes better than the next day and pushed them to a seven-stroke victory after starting the round blow back from Arizona.

FIGHTING ILLINI INVITATIONAL (SEPT 16-18)/CHICAGO, IL/OLYMPIA FIELDS

The Sun Devils entered the Fighting Illini Invitational in the fall of 2021 for the first time since 2006, where Niklas Lemke won the individual title with a 66 in the final round. Cameron Sisk and David Puig led the Sun Devils in second place tied for second individually, each with two under par. The team shot 55-over 845 (285-279-281) and was just two strokes behind the North Carolina Tar Heels.

COLONIAL COLLEGIATE (3 OCT. 3-4)/FORT WORTH, TX/COLONIAL GOLF CLUB

ASU will make a trip to Texas for the second consecutive year. Last year they played on the MaridoeCollegiate invitees and Cameron Sisk took home the individual title.

EAST LAKE CUP (OCTOBER 24-26)/ATLANTA, GA/EAST LAKE GOLF CLUB Hosted BY THE GOLF CHANNEL

A repeat of last season, The Sun Devils will travel to Atlanta in search of an improvement in the match-play-style event after last year’s only win by Mason Andersen in the semi-final against Pepperdine.



THE SOUTHWESTERN INVITATION (JANUARY 30 – FEBRUARY 1)/WESTLAKE, CA/NORTH RANCH COUNTRY CLUB

The 2022 Southwestern has been pretty nice to the Sun Devils and they’re back for more this season. ASU earned its ninth Southwestern Invitational title presented by Topgolf by crushing the competition by shooting 30-under par in the final two rounds, beating USC’s 26-under par in 2016. David Puig took his second consecutive medalist honor after carding a 73-70-65=208/-8.ASU wasn’t finished on the podium there, also landing Cameron Sisk who shot six-under. Preston Summerhays (6th) and Mason Anderson (10th) also finished in the top 10 for The Sun Devils. ASU’s ninth win at the event extended its record for most titles and was its first since 2001.



THE AMER ARI INTERCOLLEGIATE (FEBRUARY 9-11) WAIKOLOA, HI/HAPUNA GOLF COURSE

Last season, Arizona State led after the opening round and finished third in the 31st Annual Amer Ari Intercollegiate, with Oklahoma State taking the win. ASU shot 268-273-281 for 42 under par and eight strokes behind the winner. Mason Andersen finished in a tie for third place, just three strokes behind champion Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, who set a course record of 62, 10 under par on the final lap.

THE CABO COLLEGIATE (MARCH 5-7)/CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO/CABO DEL SOL

ASU mimics its 2021-22 slate, taking three weeks off competition before heading south of the border to Cabo San Lucas for the Cabo Collegiate. Preston Summerhays led the way for ASU with a 7-under 206 (72-68-66) as The Devils improved during last year’s tournament, moving up each of the final two days to finish in a tie for ninth place with a score of 12- under 840 (295-275-270).



NIT (March 17-18)/TUCSON, AZ/TUCSON NATIONAL

For the first time since the start of the 2018-19 campaign, ASU will travel via I-10 to Tucson for the University of Arizona-hosted NIT.

VALSPAR INVITATIONAL (MARCH 27-28)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL/FLORIDA GOLF COURSE ORGANIZED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON

Another repeat of last season’s NCAA Runner-Up finish, ASU heads to West Palm Beach for the Valspar Invitational. After a hot opening lap in which they finished second, ASU faded to finish fifth with a 13-under 839 282-285). Best placed for ASU wares James Leow and freshmen Josele Ballester who finished in 14th place with a 4-under 209.

THE CALUSA CUP (2-4) APRIL/NAPLES, FL/CALUSA PINES Hosted BY IOWA

The field expected to host is Iowa, Arizona State, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Purdue and Ohio State.

THUNDERBIRD COLLEGIATE (APRIL 14-15)/PHOENIX, AZ/PAPAGO GOLF CLUB

The Sun Devils will host the prestigious Thunderbird Collegiate here in Phoenix, a year in which: James Leow won the event and added his name to a prestigious roster of champions as he led ASU to second place. He shot 14-under 199 (67-66-66), including 9-under on par-5 holes. He took the lead in the tournament with 17 birdies and only had five bogeys. Recent Sun Devils to win the iconic Thunderbird Collegiate include: Chun An Yuo in 2019 and three-time champion Jon Rahm in 2014, 2015, and 2016. ASU was second to Oklahoma, finishing 26-under par (278-271-277) in a field that included four of the top five teams in the country and five of the top 10.

James Leow . For the win. pic.twitter.com/1zf9Llfkt7 Sun Devil Men’s Golf (@sundevilmgolf) Apr 16, 2022

SUN DEVIL INDIVIDUAL THUNDERBIRD COLLEGIATE WINNERS

James Leow – 2022

Chun An Yuo – 2019

Jon Rahm- 2016, 2015, 2014

Stephan Gross – 2009 (co-medalist)

Alejandro Canizares – 2003

Paul Casey – 2001

Jeff Quinney- 2000

Todd Demseyv- 1995

Larry Barber – 1994

Phil Mickelson – 1992, 1991

Jim Carter – 1984

Mark Sollenberger – 1974



PAC 12 CHAMPIONSHIP (APRIL 28-30)/PALO ALTO, CA/STANFORD GOLF COURSE

ASU finished third at the Pac 12 Men’s Golf Championship in 2022, while Josele Ballester finished fourth with a card of 68-70-72-72=282/-2. Ballester became only the fourth Sun Devil to finish in the top four at the Pac 12 Championship since 2011. Ryggs Johnston (T4, 2021), Chun An Yuo (T4, 2021) and Jon Rahm (1, 2016).

NCAA REGIONAL (MAY 15-17) TBD . LOCATION

After a disappointing finish at the Pac 12 Championship, ASU rebounded loudly and emphatically, shooting 38-under 826 (279-276-271) and allowing all four student athletes who participated each day to finish in the top 10 individually. The win was ASU’s eighth regional title since 1989 and its first since 2016. Mason Andersen accelerated ASU to second place with 60-68-68=206/-10.

?? Regional champions?? The Sun Devils finished 38-under after three days of tournament play in Stockton, California. We’ll see you at Grayhawk ?? pic.twitter.com/BDQBL4mUjX Sun Devil Men’s Golf (@sundevilmgolf) May 18, 2022



NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP (MAY 26-31)/SCOTTSDALE, AZ/GRAYHAWK GOLF CLUB (RAPTOR COURSE)

Arizona State made a solid run to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship on the home green, reaching the final and eventually falling 3-2 to Texas. The second result was the program’s best National finish since the 1996 Championship season and included wins against the defending National Champion and Runner-up on the same day, the first time since the National Championship switched to Match Play format in 2009.

An incredible season is coming to an end @GrayhawkGolf We come back#ForksUp ?? pic.twitter.com/4DFm1UmWA4 Sun Devil Men’s Golf (@sundevilmgolf) June 2, 2022

To cap off an incredible season, head coach MattThurmond received the 2021-22 Frank Kush Award, an annual award selected by ASU coaches to honor a colleague who inspired them.

