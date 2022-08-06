Ravichandran Ashwin disagrees with Ravi Shastri .’s test cricket response





India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin disagreed with Ravi Shastris’ comments about limiting Test cricket to just the top three to four nations. While sharing thoughts on the Test cricket, Ashwin gave his answer to India’s former head coach comment. CWG 2022 FULL COVERAGE|DEPTH|INDIA FOCUS|OFF THE FIELD|IN PHOTOS|MEDAL The spinner said on his YouTube channel, recently Ravi Bhai said that Test cricket should be made as a format that only 3-4 countries play. But when 3-4 countries are playing, teams like Ireland don’t get a chance to play. Ashwin said Test cricket, the game’s longest and oldest format, should remain relevant. He went on to explain that there is a link between Test cricket and T20 cricket and that only the countries with a strong first-class structure will start producing the best T20 cricketers once they play Tests. You can ask me what is the relationship between Test cricket and T20 cricket. Only when you play Test cricket will your first-class structure improve. And only if your first-class structure is good will people get more opportunities. And players who do well in first-class cricket shape their game according to T20 cricket. That’s how cricket was formed, Ashwin added. As he elaborated on his take on Test cricket, the Indian off-spinner tried to simplify his point by citing the example of India, England and Australia. You can see that in the top three of strong test countries. Of course you can make those four out of five in India, England and Australia. The first-class structure of these nations is extraordinarily strong. In fact, a few suggest whether India’s first-class structure can be further improved as at present Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar have moved on and done County cricket well. Is there also a possibility for foreign players to come and play Ranji Trophy? These questions are also being asked, he said. ALSO READ:CWG 2022: England Women Face India in Clash Semifinal Ashwin, India’s top wicket-taker in Test cricket among active cricketers, currently plays for the team in the ongoing West Indies series. Taking Windies’ example, he also emphasized what will happen if teams don’t play Tests. He said: How are you going to bolster first-class cricket? For that, Test cricket must be relevant in your country. If Test cricket is not relevant they will not play it with full interest. I am currently in the West Indies and here we can see that first class cricket is almost gone. There are multiple T20 tournaments, Ashwin said. Get the latest news Cricket News, Scheme and Cricket Live Score here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/ravichandran-ashwin-disagrees-with-ravi-shastris-test-cricket-comment-5693017.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos