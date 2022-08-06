Daniil Medvedev & Nick Kyrgios at Montreal Collision Course | ATP tour





The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers draw was announced on Friday, with the surprise of a potential second-round clash between the world’s No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios holds a 2-1 lead in the pair’s ATP Head2Head, although Medvedev triumphed in their Australian Open meeting earlier this year. The Aussie will have to get past Sebastian Baez to set up a rematch, with Medvedev earning a bye as the best from Montreal. Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz is a potential opponent in the quarterfinals for both men, while Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime lead the second quarter. Carlos Alcaraz, looking for his third ATP Masters 1000 title, takes the win of the draw as the second seed. He was able to meet the fifth seed Andrey Rublev for the first time in the quarterfinals. The 19-year-old is making his Montreal debut after winning his first two Masters 1000s trophies this year in Miami and Madrid. “At the moment everything is going well,” he said during the draw. “I love the weather. I love the track. Right now I feel great. “I saw the draw, but only the first round,” said Alcaraz, who will face Tommy Paul or Vasek Pospisil in his opening match. “Every opponent is tough, so it’s going to be a really tough first round. I’m going to enjoy the first time here. Every time I come to a city or a tournament [for the first time], I enjoy it a lot. It’s something new for me.” FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION TV Guide

In the third quarter of the draw, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner will line up for a sixth ATP Head2Head meeting, should the series hold. "I see my chances [as] pretty good this year," said the Greek during the draw. "I'll have to stick to what I'm good at. I work hard on the court. I hope for good luck in Montreal because I like this place. It has a very very good culture. The people here have a very good sports culture, I like that very much." The third seed is aiming for his first win at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal. In two appearances at the venue of the tournament in Toronto, he has reached a final (2018) and a semi-final (2021). Playing in his first event since Wimbledon, Tsitsipas said the courts felt slower than he expected, which is to his liking. Alcaraz, who came from two clay-court finals in Hamburg and Umag, felt the opposite: "I came here and the first feeling I had was 'too fast for me'", he said with a laugh. The draw also produced a number of first-round highlights, including Taylor Fritz vs. Andy Murray, Denis Shapovalov vs. Alex de Minuar, Gael Monfils vs. Reilly Opelka and Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Matteo Berrettini.

