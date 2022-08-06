Utah State Football Ready for First Scrimmage of Fall Camp Saturday





8/5/2022

LOGAN, Utah After seven practice sessions, Utah State football will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp at Merlin Olsen Field in Maverik Stadium on Saturday, August 6 at 11 a.m. The scrimmage is open to the public. After seven practice sessions, Utah State football will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp at Merlin Olsen Field in Maverik Stadium on Saturday, August 6 at 11 a.m. The scrimmage is open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, particularly lightning in the area, the team will move its scrimmage indoors, closing the event to the public. Sophomore head coach Blake Anderson will guide his team through a scrimmage of approximately two hours and is looking forward to seeing his players compete live. “We have a lot of guys we need to see tackle live,” said Anderson. “Everything has been whistling fast so far. We need to see big bodies pushing each other. We need to see guys in space tackling to the ground. With those we have a good idea what they can do, but there are a lot of twos and threes in there the mix and jockey for position and we need to figure out what they can do without coaches telling them exactly what to do each snap it will be a good test for we will probably have 65 or 70 snaps with each group and hopefully it will hold again where we can get that and get a good look at everyone. Anderson also said the scrimmage will be dedicated to open field scenarios, likely between the normal down and distance 30-yard lines, along with third downs. They will not spend time within the 10-yard line. Utah State will also hold an open scrimmage on Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m., as part of Family Football Fun Day. Utah State opens the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27, when Connecticut is held at 2 p.m., in a game broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1. USU then plays in Alabama on Saturday, September 3, and hosts Weber State on Saturday, September 10, before MW starts playing at home against UNLV on Saturday, September 24, in a game that airs on CBS Sports Network at 5 p.m. For information on Aggie football tickets, fans can contact the USU Athletics Ticket office by telephone by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or 435-797-0305 during normal business hours. Fans can also purchase their tickets in person at the USU Ticket office within the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum or online by clicking the “Buy Tickets” tab at www.UtahStateAggies.com. Fans can follow the Aggie football schedule at twitter.com/USUFootball or on Facebook at Utah State Football, as well as on Instagram at instagram.com/USUFootball. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletics program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics.

