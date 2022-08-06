Men’s basketball starts the international round of Italy on Saturday





The members of the Drexel men’s basketball team will have the opportunity of a lifetime for the next two weeks. The Dragons embark on a 10-day trip to Italy, where they will visit three cities and play four games against professional and club teams. “We are very excited and fortunate to be able to bring our student-athletes to Italy,” said Drexel Head Coach Zach Spiker . “This gives our players a unique opportunity to spend time with their teammates and learn about a different culture. Our team had such an incredible experience when we went to Australia a few years ago. giving a chance to see what a great experience traveling abroad can be especially when it is with your teammates We are so grateful that the Drexel administration has given us the opportunity to compete internationally again as we prepare for the next season.” The entire team will board a bus on Saturday morning and drive to Newark, New Jersey, where it will take a direct flight to Rome, the capital of Italy. The Dragons will be in Rome for three days. In Rome, the team will take a walking tour of the ancient city that was founded in 753 BCE. The Dragons will also visit the Vatican Museums and the Colosseum before going into court for the first time on Wednesday night against Stella Azzurra. The next morning after breakfast, Spiker and his team board a bus and drive north to Florence. The team will spend the next three days in the Tuscany region. There will be more educational opportunities during the visit to Florence, including a stop at the Galleria dell’Accademia di Firenze, home of Michelangelo’s David sculpture. The team will face Orange 1 Basket Bassano, an Italian under-19 youth club, on August 11. The day after the game, the Dragons will make the short trip to Pisa and have the chance to climb the Leaning Tower. from Pisa. The structure, located in Cathedral Square, is over 600 years old. On Saturday, August 13, the team will begin the final leg of their journey. Drexel will play his third game of the tour in Como on Saturday afternoon against a team from the Danish league. Immediately after the game, the Dragons will attend AC Milan’s game against Udinese. AC Milan is the defending champion of Serie A, the highest football league in all of Italy. The next morning, the team will cross an international border and visit Lugano, Switzerland for the day. That evening, the Dragons play their last game of the trip against the Lombardia All Stars. On Monday, August 15, Drexel will begin his last full day in Italy with what will surely be one of the highlights of the trip. The team takes a picturesque three-hour cruise on Lake Como, which lies at the foot of the Swiss Alps. It will be the fifth time that the men’s team goes abroad. The last trip was prior to the 2019 season when the Dragons visited Australia. Drexel previously visited China and Turkey twice. Follow men’s basketball on social media while traveling @DrexelMBBon Twitter and Instagram. Also check out DrexelDragons.com for regular blog updates

