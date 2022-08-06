Burnaby hockey player behind alleged skate kick no stranger to penalties





The hockey player who was recently suspended for allegedly kicking another player in the head with his skate has a long history of punishment in the Adult Safe Hockey League. Brandon Gee-Moore is featured on the ASHL game summary as a five-minute major for roughing the main contact, a five-minute match penalty and a 10-minute game misconduct for roughing the main contact, along with a game ejector in the July 29 game between Grizznasty and the Hotshots. Video of the incident was posted on social media and received a lot of attention, with even American media outlets reporting am working on it. @heatdaddy69420 how many games (or years) would you suspend this guy? pic.twitter.com/9v9mirDNtc Mark Larsen (@marklarsen91) August 4, 2022 A prominent Burnaby real estate agent shares the name Brandon Gee-Moore. Re/Max, the real estate agency he works for, declined to comment, citing a police investigation, and would not confirm whether they were the same person. The Beacon has not been able to verify that it is the same Brandon Gee-Moore. Phone calls and e-mails to the broker were also unanswered. The broker’s Instagram profile appears to have been taken offline, while Google reviews of its service have been bombarded with references to the July 29 incident. According to competition statisticsGee-Moore, who has primarily played with the Grizznasty team since his first games in the league in the 2019-20 winter season, has a total of 144 penalty minutes from 47 games played. That’s a total of more than three minutes per game. A single minor penalty usually runs for two minutes in the penalty area. Records for every player who attended the July 29 game indicate that this is far from average. Gee-Moores’ team, Grizznasty, had played a total of 300 games between all players, with a total of 379 penalty minutes, or about a minute and 15 seconds per game. The Hotshots, on the other hand, had played a total of 1,799 games on July 29 between all players on the ice, with a total of 1,178 penalty minutes. That’s only about 40 seconds per game played. If we look at both teams together, the players on the ice that night, between 2,099 games played, served a total of 1,557 minutes of penalty time, or about 45 seconds per game. Burnaby RCMP told the Beacon this week it is investigating the incident, while the ASHL said the player will be given additional discipline in accordance with their rulebook. According to her website, Gee-Moore has been suspended indefinitely.

